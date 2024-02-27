Results, Standings, Schedule, Info, Streams, Regular Season, Group Stage, Playoffs, Championship Points

Find the schedule, rankings and results for LEC, the League of Legends European Championship Season 2024, the championship featuring the best European teams on the circuit, including G2 Esports, Fnatic, Karmine Corp and Team Vitality.

Program for Week 1 of LEC

Saturday 9 March



5:00 p.m Team spirit Team heretics regular season

6:00 pm obsessive snap regular season

7:00 p.m BDS G2 Esports regular season

At 8:00 p.m. Carmine Corp GIANTX regular season

At 9:00 PM. MAD Lions KOI SK Gaming regular season

10 March Sunday



5:00 p.m Team spirit BDS regular season

6:00 pm Team heretics snap regular season

7:00 p.m obsessed Carmine Corp regular season

At 8:00 p.m. GIANTX SK Gaming regular season

At 9:00 PM. MAD Lions KOI G2 Esports regular season

Monday March 11



5:00 p.m snap BDS regular season

6:00 pm SK Gaming Team spirit regular season

7:00 p.m GIANTX MAD Lions KOI regular season

At 8:00 p.m. Team heretics obsessive regular season

At 9:00 PM. G2 Esports Carmine Corp regular season

2024 LEC Regular Season Standings

LEC Spring Split Week 2 Schedule

Saturday 16 March



5:00 p.m SK Gaming BDS regular season

6:00 pm GIANTX obsessive regular season

7:00 p.m G2 Esports Team heretics regular season

At 8:00 p.m. MAD Lions KOI Team spirit regular season

At 9:00 PM. Carmine Corp snap regular season

17 March Sunday



5:00 p.m GIANTX BDS regular season

6:00 pm snap Team spirit regular season

7:00 p.m MAD Lions KOI Carmine Corp regular season

At 8:00 p.m. Team heretics SK Gaming regular season

At 9:00 PM. obsessed G2 Esports regular season

Monday March 18



5:00 p.m BDS Team heretics regular season

6:00 pm Team spirit obsessed regular season

7:00 p.m G2 Esports GIANTX regular season

At 8:00 p.m. snap MAD Lions KOI regular season

At 9:00 PM. SK Gaming Carmine Corp regular season

LEC Spring Split Week 3 Schedule

Friday 22 March



5:00 p.m GIANTX snap regular season

6:00 pm BDS obsessive regular season

7:00 p.m G2 Esports SK Gaming regular season

At 8:00 p.m. MAD Lions KOI Team heretics regular season

At 9:00 PM. Team spirit Carmine Corp regular season

Saturday 23 March



5:00 p.m SK Gaming obsessed regular season

6:00 pm Team spirit GIANTX regular season

7:00 p.m BDS MAD Lions KOI regular season

At 8:00 p.m. snap G2 Esports regular season

At 9:00 PM. Carmine Corp Team heretics regular season

Monday 25 March



5:00 p.m Team heretics GIANTX regular season

6:00 pm snap SK Gaming regular season

7:00 p.m obsessive MAD Lions KOI regular season

At 8:00 p.m. G2 Esports Team spirit regular season