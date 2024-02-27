Games

Results, Standings, Schedule, Info, Streams, Regular Season, Group Stage, Playoffs, Championship Points

Find the schedule, rankings and results for LEC, the League of Legends European Championship Season 2024, the championship featuring the best European teams on the circuit, including G2 Esports, Fnatic, Karmine Corp and Team Vitality.

Program for Week 1 of LEC

Saturday 9 March

  • 5:00 p.m

    Team spirit

    Team heretics

    regular season

    regular season

  • 6:00 pm

    obsessive

    snap

    regular season

    regular season

  • 7:00 p.m

    BDS

    G2 Esports

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 8:00 p.m.

    Carmine Corp

    GIANTX

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 9:00 PM.

    MAD Lions KOI

    SK Gaming

    regular season

    regular season

10 March Sunday

  • 5:00 p.m

    Team spirit

    BDS

    regular season

    regular season

  • 6:00 pm

    Team heretics

    snap

    regular season

    regular season

  • 7:00 p.m

    obsessed

    Carmine Corp

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 8:00 p.m.

    GIANTX

    SK Gaming

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 9:00 PM.

    MAD Lions KOI

    G2 Esports

    regular season

    regular season

Monday March 11

  • 5:00 p.m

    snap

    BDS

    regular season

    regular season

  • 6:00 pm

    SK Gaming

    Team spirit

    regular season

    regular season

  • 7:00 p.m

    GIANTX

    MAD Lions KOI

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 8:00 p.m.

    Team heretics

    obsessive

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 9:00 PM.

    G2 Esports

    Carmine Corp

    regular season

    regular season

2024 LEC Regular Season Standings

order

teams

victories

Defeat

obsessed
G2 Esports
GIANTX
Carmine Corp
MAD Lions KOI
snap
SK Gaming
Team BDS
Team heretics
Team spirit

LEC Spring Split Week 2 Schedule

Saturday 16 March

  • 5:00 p.m

    SK Gaming

    BDS

    regular season

    regular season

  • 6:00 pm

    GIANTX

    obsessive

    regular season

    regular season

  • 7:00 p.m

    G2 Esports

    Team heretics

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 8:00 p.m.

    MAD Lions KOI

    Team spirit

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 9:00 PM.

    Carmine Corp

    snap

    regular season

    regular season

17 March Sunday

  • 5:00 p.m

    GIANTX

    BDS

    regular season

    regular season

  • 6:00 pm

    snap

    Team spirit

    regular season

    regular season

  • 7:00 p.m

    MAD Lions KOI

    Carmine Corp

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 8:00 p.m.

    Team heretics

    SK Gaming

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 9:00 PM.

    obsessed

    G2 Esports

    regular season

    regular season

Monday March 18

  • 5:00 p.m

    BDS

    Team heretics

    regular season

    regular season

  • 6:00 pm

    Team spirit

    obsessed

    regular season

    regular season

  • 7:00 p.m

    G2 Esports

    GIANTX

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 8:00 p.m.

    snap

    MAD Lions KOI

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 9:00 PM.

    SK Gaming

    Carmine Corp

    regular season

    regular season

LEC Spring Split Week 3 Schedule

Friday 22 March

  • 5:00 p.m

    GIANTX

    snap

    regular season

    regular season

  • 6:00 pm

    BDS

    obsessive

    regular season

    regular season

  • 7:00 p.m

    G2 Esports

    SK Gaming

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 8:00 p.m.

    MAD Lions KOI

    Team heretics

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 9:00 PM.

    Team spirit

    Carmine Corp

    regular season

    regular season

Saturday 23 March

  • 5:00 p.m

    SK Gaming

    obsessed

    regular season

    regular season

  • 6:00 pm

    Team spirit

    GIANTX

    regular season

    regular season

  • 7:00 p.m

    BDS

    MAD Lions KOI

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 8:00 p.m.

    snap

    G2 Esports

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 9:00 PM.

    Carmine Corp

    Team heretics

    regular season

    regular season

Monday 25 March

  • 5:00 p.m

    Team heretics

    GIANTX

    regular season

    regular season

  • 6:00 pm

    snap

    SK Gaming

    regular season

    regular season

  • 7:00 p.m

    obsessive

    MAD Lions KOI

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 8:00 p.m.

    G2 Esports

    Team spirit

    regular season

    regular season

  • At 9:00 PM.

    Carmine Corp

    BDS

    regular season

    regular season

