Results, Standings, Schedule, Info, Streams, Regular Season, Group Stage, Playoffs, Championship Points

Find the schedule, rankings and results for LEC, the League of Legends European Championship Season 2024, the championship featuring the best European teams on the circuit, including G2 Esports, Fnatic, Karmine Corp and Team Vitality.
Program for Week 1 of LEC
Saturday 9 March
-
5:00 p.m
Team spirit
Team heretics
regular season
-
6:00 pm
obsessive
snap
regular season
-
7:00 p.m
BDS
G2 Esports
regular season
-
At 8:00 p.m.
Carmine Corp
GIANTX
regular season
-
At 9:00 PM.
MAD Lions KOI
SK Gaming
regular season
10 March Sunday
-
5:00 p.m
Team spirit
BDS
regular season
-
6:00 pm
Team heretics
snap
regular season
-
7:00 p.m
obsessed
Carmine Corp
regular season
-
At 8:00 p.m.
GIANTX
SK Gaming
regular season
-
At 9:00 PM.
MAD Lions KOI
G2 Esports
regular season
Monday March 11
-
5:00 p.m
snap
BDS
regular season
-
6:00 pm
SK Gaming
Team spirit
regular season
-
7:00 p.m
GIANTX
MAD Lions KOI
regular season
-
At 8:00 p.m.
Team heretics
obsessive
regular season
-
At 9:00 PM.
G2 Esports
Carmine Corp
regular season
2024 LEC Regular Season Standings
|
order
|
teams
|
victories
|
Defeat
|–
|obsessed
|–
|–
|–
|G2 Esports
|–
|–
|–
|GIANTX
|–
|–
|–
|Carmine Corp
|–
|–
|–
|MAD Lions KOI
|–
|–
|–
|snap
|–
|–
|–
|SK Gaming
|–
|–
|–
|Team BDS
|–
|–
|–
|Team heretics
|–
|–
|–
|Team spirit
|–
|–
LEC Spring Split Week 2 Schedule
Saturday 16 March
-
5:00 p.m
SK Gaming
BDS
regular season
-
6:00 pm
GIANTX
obsessive
regular season
-
7:00 p.m
G2 Esports
Team heretics
regular season
-
At 8:00 p.m.
MAD Lions KOI
Team spirit
regular season
-
At 9:00 PM.
Carmine Corp
snap
regular season
17 March Sunday
-
5:00 p.m
GIANTX
BDS
regular season
-
6:00 pm
snap
Team spirit
regular season
-
7:00 p.m
MAD Lions KOI
Carmine Corp
regular season
-
At 8:00 p.m.
Team heretics
SK Gaming
regular season
-
At 9:00 PM.
obsessed
G2 Esports
regular season
Monday March 18
-
5:00 p.m
BDS
Team heretics
regular season
-
6:00 pm
Team spirit
obsessed
regular season
-
7:00 p.m
G2 Esports
GIANTX
regular season
-
At 8:00 p.m.
snap
MAD Lions KOI
regular season
-
At 9:00 PM.
SK Gaming
Carmine Corp
regular season
LEC Spring Split Week 3 Schedule
Friday 22 March
-
5:00 p.m
GIANTX
snap
regular season
-
6:00 pm
BDS
obsessive
regular season
-
7:00 p.m
G2 Esports
SK Gaming
regular season
-
At 8:00 p.m.
MAD Lions KOI
Team heretics
regular season
-
At 9:00 PM.
Team spirit
Carmine Corp
regular season
Saturday 23 March
-
5:00 p.m
SK Gaming
obsessed
regular season
-
6:00 pm
Team spirit
GIANTX
regular season
-
7:00 p.m
BDS
MAD Lions KOI
regular season
-
At 8:00 p.m.
snap
G2 Esports
regular season
-
At 9:00 PM.
Carmine Corp
Team heretics
regular season
Monday 25 March
-
5:00 p.m
Team heretics
GIANTX
regular season
-
6:00 pm
snap
SK Gaming
regular season
-
7:00 p.m
obsessive
MAD Lions KOI
regular season
-
At 8:00 p.m.
G2 Esports
Team spirit
regular season
-
At 9:00 PM.
Carmine Corp
BDS
regular season