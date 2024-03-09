Helldivers 2 Goes Hard, Rockstar Confirms GTA Coming Soon: Here’s the Recap!

According to some players the latest Helldivers 2 patch made the game too difficult, Rockstar Lincoln is looking for a translator for the Russian version of GTA 6, EA adds many classic strategy and management games like SimCity 3000 on Steam: this is the recap ‘ !

This program is on Saturday Helldiverse 2, GTA 6 And EA Good reading!

EA adds classics like SimCity 3000 to Steam

Credit: Vincent Okasla / Steam

EA had a nice surprise for fans of strategy and management games yesterday. Electronic Arts published many classics such as Steam Dungeon Keeper, SimCity Or Populous. Until now, these games were only available on the hated EA Play (Origin) or GOG portals, which are always generous with free games. We will also note the arrival of five games from the franchise Command and Conquer. EA had already released Command & Conquer Remastered Collection In 2020, but many opus are still missing. It is especially highly appreciated Command and Victory: Generals (2003) and its extension Hour h Which is now on Steam.

GTA 6 is confirmed for imminent release with this announcement

© Rockstar

Rockstar wants to make GTA 6 a perfect game and takes the necessary development time for this. The company confirms that the project is entering its manufacturing doorstep Job offer officially published on its site. Rockstar Lincoln is currently looking for a translator to do the Russian localization of GTA 6 at its studio in the United Kingdom. The company does not officially indicate that recruitment will work on GTA 6. However, as It is the only major project in development at the British studioIt really leaves no room for doubt.

Helldivers 2 just got so hard, a patch of patches is coming

© PlayStation

Since the last update, the Helldivers 2 community has protested against the title’s perceived difficulty being too high. Because of this superabundance of enemies and Weakening of certain weapons such as railguns, Many players feel a little helpless on the battlefield. On Helldivers 2’s official Discord server, Arrowhead Studios’ community manager announces That a new balance patch is coming soon. “ We have heard your concerns over the past few days. I can confirm that we are currently studying the changes to be made », he explains on the platform.