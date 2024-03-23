LEGO Fortnite finally adds a long-awaited element

A promising item coming to LEGO Fortnite could soon forever change the way players build vehicles and simplify the experience.

From monorails to cars, LEGO Fortnite’s wheels are a useful resource for building creative inventions, but one thing is difficult to achieve: steering. The use of rockets is one solution, although it may not be as reliable as it appears on the horizon. A social media account has announced the arrival of a new type of wheel in LEGO Fortnite that apparently spins to the left.

The date attached to the teaser suggests that spinning wheels will be coming to LEGO Fortnite on March 26, but whether other content will join them has yet to be confirmed.

It’s been an interesting month for LEGO content within Fortnite, as prior to this teaser, LEGO Islands were opened up to players in the Island Creator Program for release after review, and LEGO kits have also just launched for LEGO Fortnite.

