Red Dead Redemption 3 must star Charles Smith, fans agree

So the bar has been set incredibly high Red Dead Redemption 3; We’ve been so spoiled by the previous two games that Rockstar Games is getting a closer look.

Fans have already been sent into a frenzy recently, it was confirmed that the follow-up Red Dead Redemption 2 was coming Even the lack of schedule regarding the launch of the title did not dampen their spirits.

There are also constant theories about when the next installment will be set, which is always sure to make the fandom salivate for more details. Currently, the California Gold Rush is the fan favorite setup, however, the period has so much history that there are still many possibilities to explore or consider.

Attention now turns to who should be the next lead, with all fans agreeing that Charles Smith would be a great choice. According to the OP on Reddit, “it would be nice to explore the Native American angle” and also “something you don’t usually see in western movies/shows.”

We are not here to discuss the merits and demerits of his argument, but merely to see how well the suggestion has been received. So behave, all of you.

“I think playing as a Native American would strike a good balance between the innovations of Native storytelling while still getting the most representation that more and more people are demanding these days,” said one fan, adding: “This would check that box. deviation from formula.”

Others simply expressed their “love” for Rockstar’s Charles, saying he’s a “solid character”. Naturally, some fans thought a “blank slate” with a character we’ve never seen before would be better, but Charles still feels like a fresh start.

“I’d love it, there’s so much potential to explore true historical events, but having it in the RDR world would be amazing. It was a difficult time for Aboriginal people, there’s a lot to explore, especially from the perspective of an Aboriginal protagonist.