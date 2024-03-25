Team Vitality qualifies for LEC Spring Split Playoffs after defeating Carmine Corp

At the conclusion of this first day of Week 3, Team Vitality won convincingly against Carmine Corp, a victory that allowed Victory Hive to validate their qualification for the LEC Spring Split 2024 playoffs, thus joining G2 Esports, Fnatic and Team Heretics.

It gets a little more complicated for Carmine Corp, but everything remains doable

Tensions rise with a decisive Bo1 match between Carmine Corp and Team Vitality, to conclude the first day of the third and final week of the LEC Spring Split 2024 regular season. The clash is crucial for both teams, with each team aiming for a victory to strengthen or improve their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. This match is not just a meeting between two teams in search of victory, but a true test of resilience. When Vitality seeks to ensure its power increases, Carmine Corp is forced to push its limits in order to reverse the trend of the season.

Team Vitality, currently tied for third place with Team Heretics, comes in with a record of 4 wins and 2 losses. With a remarkable career separating them from their performance at the Winter Split, Vitality’s players showed impressive consistency and solidity, testifying to the rising level of play and determination to reach the playoffs. For its part, Carmine Corp finds itself in a more precarious position, tied for seventh with the MAD Lions with just 2 wins in 6 matches. Despite the improvement from the Winter Split, the team has struggled collectively and individually, and its level of play has not yet reached the level many of its supporters had hoped for. Thus KC is bound to muster all its forces and play every match like a final to hope for a place in the playoffs.

Hive pulls out all the stops

Once in the arena, Vitality hit the ground running against KC, putting on a dominant performance from the opening moments of the match. Right from the start, Vitality not only got first blood, but also established a lead in terms of gold, surpassing 2k with just 10 minutes left in the game. Along with this lead the first dragon was captured, solidifying his dominant position. From the beginning of the lane phase. At 15 minutes, despite a fierce battle in which both teams traded two kills each, Vitality continued to extend their lead, putting KC under constant pressure. KC, though faced with significant delays, did not give up and tried to claw their way back into the game by engaging in several team fights. These efforts cost KC a few kills trying to slow down the life force.

However, in the 22nd minute, a big turning point came when Vitality won a big team fight and secured the first Nashor, using the buff to advance across the map and position themselves dangerously close to the KC base. Vitality’s relentless pressure led to the collapse of Casey’s defence, with the Golds’ lead surpassing 10k in the 25th minute, underlining the extent of Hive’s dominance. Finally, in the 27th minute, Vitality launched a final assault on the KC base, cementing their advantage in a crushing victory. Thus, this victory allows Team Vitality to secure its spot for the LEC Spring Split Playoffs and plunges Carmine Corp into a somewhat precarious situation, even if anything is possible at this stage of the competition.

LEC Spring Split Week 3 Schedule

Friday 22 March



finish GIANTX snap regular season

finish BDS obsessive regular season

finish G2 Esports SK Gaming regular season

finish MAD Lions KOI Team heretics regular season

finish Team spirit Carmine Corp regular season

Saturday 23 March



finish SK Gaming obsessive regular season

finish Team spirit GIANTX regular season

finish BDS MAD Lions KOI regular season

finish snap G2 Esports regular season

finish Carmine Corp Team heretics regular season

Monday 25 March



5:00 p.m Team heretics GIANTX regular season

5:45 p.m snap SK Gaming regular season

6:30 p.m obsessive MAD Lions KOI regular season

7:15 p.m G2 Esports Team spirit regular season

At 8:00 p.m. Carmine Corp BDS regular season

2024 LEC Regular Season Standings