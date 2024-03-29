ATP – Miami > Dimitrov’s lesson for Alcaraz

In general, it is often the Spaniard who walks on water who offers creative tennis, full of beauty.

This night, it was quite the opposite as Gregor was very flamboyant.

Quick, alert and efficient, the Bulgarian, who has been in superb form since the start of the tournament, eventually simply crumbled for his opponent.

The Bulgarian finished the duel with a very dry score of 6-2, 6-4 in 1 hour 32 minutes. The bill would probably be heavier as Grigor was 5 to 1 in the second set.

I have no words. Dimitrov… played a symphony of tennis, creation, millimeter shots, exquisite backhands, returns, volleys, everything. For me, he played a full match for 1h30 to dominate Alcaraz.

62 64

It feels cold. pic.twitter.com/UVywnJC3Ma — Benoit Melin (@Benoit Melin) March 29, 2024

Apparently, the public was a little stunned by this surprise, even though during their last encounter, last season in Shanghai, under “similar” conditions, Grigor had already taken down Carlitos.

If the Bulgarian stays at this level, it will be difficult to overcome. He will face Zverev in the semifinals.