Bad news for LFP

This is an official announcement that was expected. Engaged with the LFP in a long-running standoff, Canal+ Refusal to participate in over-the-counter negotiations for the broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 during the period 2024-2029 was confirmed by Maxime Sada. “We believe we have suffered a very significant loss for the Canal+ group. Which mainly explains Canal+’s current deficit in France. Under these conditions, we have not renewed our participation in the League 1 call for tenders and we are not participating in over-the-counter discussions today. Saada spoke to Carl Olive, a member of the League and the Renaissance MP for Yvelines.

The group boss is referring here to the LFP agreement signed with Amazon in June 2021 for 80% of the rights in exchange for €250 million per season, while the group Canal+ continued to pay €332 million for the broadcast of two matches per day pursuant to a sub-licence of Sports Received during May 2018 call for tender. Channel condemned the LFP’s stance and decided not to participate in last October’s call for tenders in retaliation. It will also not engage in over-the-counter negotiations, leaving the field open to actors DAZN and group SportsThat is what Emmanuel Macron is trying to convince.