What are the criteria to be appointed as the Blues’ flag bearer?

The French Olympic Committee will announce this Wednesday the basis on which the standard bearer of the French delegation will be chosen.

Who will have the privilege of carrying the French flag in front of the bulk of the French delegation during the upcoming opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 26? The mystery remains unsolved and although there are many candidates, the hypothesis of a male-female pairing is still strong.

However, we should know a little more about the profile of the future designated athlete(s) this Wednesday. The French Olympic Committee will announce the criteria allowing the selection and close the discussion part. Le Parisien outlines three essential conditions this Wednesday that allow you to sort through the crowd of contenders.

The future flag bearer must have participated in the Olympic Games in the past, excluding all rookies such as Kylian Mbappe or Victor Wambayama, the declared stars of this Olympics. Candidates must not have been appointed as flag bearers during previous Games. A criterion that would immediately eliminate Teddy Riner, selected in Rio, or Clarice Agbageno and Samir Et Said who had the privilege of leading their compatriots to Tokyo. Finally, a third criterion should set aside the selected few: applicants must present a clean criminal record. According to Le Parisien, this rule is not unanimous in the sports movement.

Once the first classification is established, each federation represented at the Olympic Games will submit one or two names to the CNOSF. The 550 athletes selected for the Olympic Games will then vote to select their representative in early July.

Teddy Riner is admired by the French

L’Internaute and YouGov published the results of a survey on Tuesday, in the eyes of the French people surveyed, who would be their ideal standard bearer. In this little game, Teddy Reiner came out well ahead of Kylian Mbappé (19%) and Antoine Dupont (16%) collecting around 27% of the votes. Heart’s choice, but also notorious for the 7’s footballer and rugby player knowing that the former is not yet confirmed to participate and the latter will not be the standard bearer as his competition will have already started and that he could play the final stage on Saturday. is, which hardly seems consistent with the role of standard bearer throughout the entire Friday evening.

Note that Kylian Mbappé leads the way among 18-24 year olds (37% of votes), while judoka Clarice Agbegnou is the first athlete in the ranking with 8% of votes, ahead of cyclist Pauline Ferrand. -Prevost, gymnast Melanie de Jesus dos Santos and discus specialist Melina Robert-Michon, all three 3%.