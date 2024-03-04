“League of Legends” World in Paris in 2024

In Paris, not only the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024! Five years after the memorable final of the 2019 Worlds at the Accor Arena (12E) – which saw the European team of G2 Esports fail against the Chinese squad of FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) -, the esports competition will indeed return to the capital this fall. If the tournament starts in Berlin and ends in London, Paris will host the final stages – the quarter and part of the semi-finals.

With 140 million lovers, League of Legends – more commonly known as “LoL” – is one of the most popular video games around the world. So these World Championships will be an opportunity for many French fans to see the game’s biggest stars compete on Summoner’s Rift (LoL’s main map and game mode).

Who says unmissable event says exceptional place. 2024 Worlds Adidas Arena (18E), which is slated to open on February 11.

Built as part of the Paris Games, the Adidas Arena will host badminton, rhythmic gymnastics, para-badminton and para-weightlifting events. And once the shuttlecocks, hoops, and other weights are removed, gamers’ keyboards, screens, and mice will take over. Because yes, in League of LegendsMust know how to “click”.

Source link