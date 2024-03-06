Leaked Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 5 Weapons

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 5 is fast approaching with its Greek Mythology theme officially teased, and leakers have revealed the first weapons of this new season. So here’s everything we know.

The first season of Fortnite Chapter 5 is finally coming to an end. Chapter 5 Season 2 is set to usher in and mark a new beginning for Battle Royale with its Greek Mythology theme.

Epic Games first teased players by dropping an NPC odyssey on the island, complete with its own Greek-themed quests. Immersive Hands of Titan and Pandora’s Box events quickly followed, and after that, Epic released the first official teaser images for the upcoming season via their social media channels.

Meanwhile, leaks have revealed new weapons set to shake up the meta as well as their stats.

Here are all the weapons leaked from Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 5.

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 5 Weapons Leak

According to reliable leakers in the Fortnite community, Hypex And Wenso, found many files for upcoming weapons. The files show that Epic Games is working on various weapons, all of which are likely to be introduced in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Tactical Shotgun

Tactical shotguns have been a mainstay in Fortnite since the beginning of Chapter 1. It’s planned to return in Season 2, but we don’t know if it’s the OG Tactical Shotgun, last seen in the OG Season, or if it’ll be an entirely new type of weapon.

Here are the Tactical Shotgun stats from Chapter 5 Season 2:

Rate of fire: 1 shot per second

Damage: 79/84/88/93/97

Head Damage: 119/126/132/139/145

Reload Time: 3.6 to 4.2 seconds

Magazine capacity: 6 bullets

DMR

The DMR first appeared in Chapter 3 Season 3 as a weapon for medium and long range combat. It has since seen numerous variants land on Battle Royale Island and now another DMR rifle is set to arrive for Season 2.

Here are all the DMR rifle stats from Chapter 5 Season 2:

Rate of fire: 1.5 shots per second

Damage: 58/61/64/67/70

Head Damage: 102/107/112/117/123

Damage to buildings: 63/67/70/74/77

Reload Time: 2.1 to 2.8 seconds

Magazine capacity: 7 bullets

Sniper

Season 1 of Chapter 5 was dominated by snipers, so the introduction of a brand new sniper for Season 2 is sure to be a hot topic. It will be available in all rarities across the map and will be a key weapon to use in the upcoming season.

Here are all the new sniper stats from Season 2 of Chapter 5:

Rate of fire: 0.8 rounds per second

Damage: Unknown (109 for Mythic Rarity)

Reload time: 5.1 seconds

Magazine capacity: 2 bullets

As more weapons are leaked for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Greek Mythology Theme, we will update this information.