Innovation in virtual mode: Zeeman, the Dutch giant, launches a collection on Roblox

In the rich digital world of Video gamesWhere young consumers spend fortunes on luxury brands to dress them AvatarOf the Dutch giant clothes No Ready to wear, Zeeman Made significant progress. With a practical and economical approach, Zeeman invests in the Roblox platformProposed a Virtual storage at low cost. The objective? Show that it is possible to dress your avatar with it clothes Stylish but without breaking the bank. On the occasion of Fashion Week, Zeeman Open your Virtual Store on Roblox, offering Avatar a range of the brand’s iconic basics. The initiative invites users to sport these pieces on top of their expensive designer outfits, “as a sign of protest against excessive spending in the field of Virtual mode“

What is virtual fashion?

there Virtual mode Represents exciting new territory at the intersection of technology, creativity and personal expression. exceeds the conventional limits of Fashion By allowing users to design, share and wear clothes in the atmosphere DigitalOffer a platform For experiment stylized Without the constraints of the physical world.

With the arrival of Online gamesSocial networks and virtual worldsthere Virtual mode It has become a way for individuals to stand out, express their identity and connect with others around the world. industry Virtual mode has a huge market 2.5 billion consumers spend around €100 billion on digital productsHis looks Fashion designers Grow rich without the constraints of traditional physical production.

Games like Fortnite Billions are to thank for this new economy. RobloxWith over 70 million daily users, it’s becoming a playground for the big guys Fashion brands Eager to launch Virtual Collections Fascinating this is real Catwalk for fashion where creators and brands Launch exclusive collections Accessible to a global audience.

Why is virtual fashion important?

there Virtual mode Offers unprecedented creative freedom, where only imagination is the limit. It allows users to experiment styles And identification therefore Playful and without commitment, thus promoting a dynamic and evolving form of personal expression. Moreover, it opens the way to possibilities of Durability By reducing the need to produce clothes Physical for every new trend.

Why did Zeman choose Roblox?



Zeeman By offering a Virtual storage At low prices RobloxOne wants to question the need to spend huge sums of money on the avatar’s digital appearance.

As Kasper Figi, head of brand strategy and campaigns at Zeeman points out Avatar fashion Represents a form of personal expression and state, which is similar to our daily reality. The campaign aims to encourage critical thinking among the youth, their parents and start a dialogue on spending in the virtual world.

there Zeeman Store on Roblox to create awareness among youth about more responsible fashion

there Zeeman Virtual Store on RobloxHosted by non-player character Sailor Stan, offers Basics at competitive prices. It is equipped with a dance floor, a DJ and a fitting room, promoting Zeeman’s values: quality and accessibility. This initiative aims to set a new trend metaverseBy proposing a thoughtful alternative to Virtual fashion consumption Expensive

The launch campaign benefited from the support of various influencers and creators, who used their platforms to promote the launch. Zeeman Store on Roblox. By giving away some limited items for free during the livestream, Zeeman were able to gain interest and encourage participation in this unique experience.

The future of virtual fashion and the role of Zeeman

Since its inception in 1967, Zeeman has established itself as a major player in the market basic And Quality fabrics at low prices (pants, jackets, skirt, clothes, sweater, the top, shirt, T-shirt,… and all kinds of accessories such as caps, bags, shoes, etc.), economical and Responsible. The brand prides itself on its longstanding collaboration with manufacturers, ensuring fair working conditions through its association with the Fair Wear Foundation, which works to uphold working conditions in the fashion industry. Zeeman Quality, economy and commitment continue to show Respect for environment and society, While embracing the new dimensions of digital with its advent Roblox.

How to access Zeeman Collection on Roblox?

Here is a step by step guide to access Zeeman collection on Roblox In this innovative space, where style meets technology.

1. Create a Roblox account

If you don’t have a Roblox account yet, start by creating one. Visit the official website of Roblox (www.roblox.com) and register by providing the requested information, such as your date of birth, unique username, password and gender. Creating an account is quick, free and opens the door to a world of games and virtual experiences.

2. Download the Roblox app

However you can Access Roblox Download, via web browserRoblox app On your computer, gaming console or mobile device offers a simpler and more immersive experience. The app is available on various platforms including iOS, Android, Windows and Xbox One. Install the app to start your exploration.

3. Search for the Zeeman Store

Once connected Roblox, use the search function to find the Zeeman store. You can type ” Zeeman » in the search bar or search for words like ” Zeeman virtual fashion » to find a dedicated space directly Zeeman collection. A search may reveal various games or experiments related to Zeeman; Choose the one that matches Fashion boutique.

4. Explore the collection

After accessingZeeman space on Roblox, take time to explore the virtual store. You will find a A range of Zeeman basics are available for your avatar, from t-shirts to socks, all offered at affordable prices. Browse through different categories to see everything Zeeman to offer.

5. Customize your avatar

Select the items you want to purchase for your avatar and follow the instructions to receive them. Some items may be free or required Robuxthere Roblox Virtual Currency. Once you’ve chosen your favorite items, use them to customize your avatar and show off your unique style to the world Roblox.