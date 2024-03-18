League of Legends: G2 leads, SK dominates, Rogue can’t do it

This Monday marked the conclusion of the first week of the spring segment of the LEC, the EMEA Elite League of Legends. G2 Esports took full control of the championship, thanks to the overthrow of Carmine Corp and the defeats of Vitality and Fnatic. On the back end, BDS won the match between the two teams 0-2 against Rogue, who are now bottom of the table.

Photo credit: 239349 Photo Wojciech Wandzel/Riot Games

It didn’t take long for G2 to once again take control of the LEC, the EMEA elite League of Legends. During the first weekend and the first three days, the samurai are alone at the top of the spring section. This Monday, the winter drill champions returned to Carmine Corp for their third win. However, KC got off to a perfect start by playing their luck bravely: combinations between Yangbo “Bo” Zhou and Lucas “Seken” Fayard allowed Orion to win. Mid laner The French will be quickly put into orbit in 4-0. on Top planeLucas “Cabochard” Simon-Maslet was also excellent with his Gnar and Carmine totaling 4,000. Golden 20 minutes ahead. But in two smaller ones Team battles With clinics and active smolders, Steven “Hans Sama” Liew and others completely turned the tide of the game. The G2 didn’t even stand up.

SK crushes vitality

Rasmus “Caps” Winter Gang credited his lead position for his win today and defeating two other teams that were 2-0 earlier this evening. Vitality first completely took off against a dominant SK Gaming team. On all fronts, the German structure wandered around, punctuating as much as necessary to delay the game measurement A large formation of abiles (with smolder the top And at the rank of armyadc). It’s hard to identify a single MVP on SK because everything looked perfect. The KDA also speaks for itself: 4/0 for Joel “Irrelevant” Skarol, 5/0 for Yassin “Nisky” Diner, 12/0 for Thomas “Exakic” Foko and 1/0/20 for Mads “Doss » Schwartz. The only death of Game Acknowledged by the equally brilliant Ismael “Isma” Boulem (1/1/20). The performance ended in just 23 minutes and SK connected with vitality in 2-1.

Fnatic is another team that has established itself on Monday. Orange and Black had all the cards in hand to win against the Heretics, after that Early game Surgeons Ivan “Razork” Martin and Oscar “Oscarinin” Munoz remarkably did what was necessary for the burial. Game Also of Martin “Wonder” Hansen’s Atrox, on others the streets, Fnatic seemed to be unfolding. And then the transition to a British structure failed midgame A long walk in the forest top side Spanish a fighting That Fnatic won by giving 6,000 Golden The gap was turning into a veritable quagmire. The LEC 2023 finalist, who was often fooled by Artur “Zwyro” Trojan Niko’s good intentions, never changed the effort. The heathens then bought enough time to advance his formation and enter the conflict against it. draft Stopped breathing after 35 minutes of play.

Jackie’s, a reference game

Along with Carmine and Fnatic, these two already had those reversal evenings as well Games, even the MAD Lions KOI were surprised… by GiantX. It was mainly on LeBlanc of Bartlomiej “Frescovi” Przewonik that Golden Who initially made a huge economic difference in favor of the Lions of Madrid (+ 4000). Golden from before). But then came redemption in terms of pole. Not yet fully established in the EMEA elite, Adam “Jackies” Jeraback a Game Reference to his yon. Had to fly several times to get the check Backline MDK and surprise them carries in Team battles. Beside him, Patrick “Patrick” Jirou was enjoying his work Frontline To gain prestige over his varus. It is, moreover, an ultimate Afternoon no’adc Check or Redemption started for the GiantX team on David “Supa” Garcia who finally opened his counter.

Disease, on the other hand, remains at 0. Theo “Zoelys” Le Skorneck’s team lost for the third time against a BDS team looking for its first spring victory. If the financial gain was less significant compared to other matches, Rogue also made a very good impression early in the game. Better yet, the winners of the 2022 summer segment had real tools in their draft. Late game. But Rog, as so often this season, took the team’s fight against the seasoned BDS collective in the exercise. Garbage and undoubtedly some communication issues led to odd choices, for example the flash of Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos in the middle of a sideline scrimmage. with his pair carries Ilias “nuc” Bizriken-Yoon “Ice” Sang-hoon matured, BDS won skirmishes and saw smiles again.