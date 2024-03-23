GTA 6 release date may be pushed back to 2026

Rockstar Games had earlier confirmed that it will launch the much anticipated GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto 6) in 2025. Subsequently, a leak claimed that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S| will be playable on On February 15, X. Kotaku has now learned that we may have to wait a long time for another dive into Vice City.

GTA 6 may not launch until 2026. However, it seems that this is a backup plan and not the norm. Rockstar is still aiming to release GTA 6 in 2025, but a February launch is unlikely. Players who want to play on PC will have to wait another year or more regardless of when the game is released on consoles.

Rockstar employees also told Kotaku that they are skeptical about returning to the office full-time because it results in brutally long work hours, especially as the game’s launch date approaches. Whether or not this will affect the GTA 6 launch window remains to be seen.

If GTA 6 is pushed back to 2026, it will be thirteen years past the initial launch of GTA 5, the longest delay in video game history. Rockstar reportedly shelled out $2 billion for GTA 6, making it one of the most expensive games ever made. This amount includes initial development costs, marketing budget and resources for future content.