The star may return in Rockstar’s next game

Last week, we revealed to you that this cult music will be on Rockstar Games’ upcoming hit playlist, meaning the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (Often abbreviated GTA 6). And rightly so, as for the music we might find in the next installment of the now-cult video game saga, another artist also recently teased his presence, much to the delight of fans.

US rap star returning in next GTA game?

Usually with a release planned for next year, GTA 6 Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated video games by players, as it is the next opus of the hugely popular Rockstar franchise after more than a decade. GTA 5The previous part was released in 2013. A title that is therefore in the center of attention and that often gets people talking, especially as many leaks regularly appear online.

And if Rockstar’s next game has found itself in the spotlight recently, it’s thanks to one star in particular, namely Quincy Matthew Henley. An American artist better known as Schoolboy Q. Indeed, it is on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of his album An oxymoron The famous Californian rapper teased a return to the franchise, responding to a fan who was counting on the artist’s presence. GTA 6.

Don’t trip even if I’m here https://t.co/lsIchXz9QM February 26, 2024

I’ll be there, don’t worry

Schoolboy will join T-Pain on Q’s soundtrack GTA 6The famous American rapper also revealed that he is going to collaborate with Rockstar Games on the next part a month ago.

Also note that this isn’t the first time ScHoolboy Q’s music has appeared in a game in the franchise.Because players could already find many of his songs GTA 5Such as “Collard Greens”, a title produced with the equally famous Kendrick Lamar and which comes from the album An oxymoronOr “Hunnid Stax”, from the album These days… By rapper Ab-Soul.

But before that we can find ScHoolboy Q in the next one GTA, Rap fans will be able to find the artist’s next project, the sixth album to be titled blue lips Which is scheduled to release almost 5 years later on March 1, 2024 Crash TalkHis previous project.

