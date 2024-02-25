Fans are begging for the return of the dreaded Red Dead Redemption 2 feature!

While GTA VI still seems like light years away, we’re slowly getting closer to the release date, even if we don’t know exactly when that will be.

In the meantime, fans are analyzing trailers they may have missed, theorizing about the game’s release date, and making their wish lists of features they’d like to see in the full game.

Take a look at the first official trailer for GTA VI below.

When looking for features to include in the game, many took inspiration from Rockstar’s biggest game to date, Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s easy to see why this game is pure perfection, especially with its dynamic open world, always the best. Anything that modern games have offered since then.

All the open world details and gameplay elements that Rockstar Games managed to include in GTA VI, are truly psychopaths. These are random NPCs that can be encountered in Red Dead Redemption 2, one of the most famous examples of which is the vampire of St. Denis.

Fans agree, with one making a post on Reddit saying that he “hopes the game has serial killers” so the player can be hunted down and eliminated.

Others agreed, saying that the open world should have more dynamic encounters to make exploration more interesting.

“This is the beauty of open world games. Search. The little stories we encounter. It’s always nice when you get completely immersed in a game and come across something absolutely incredible. »

“I would feel really humiliated if we didn’t have a serial killer hanging around town. A little bonus detective work? A little LA Noire in my GTA? oh yeah »

“When I played Red Dead Redemption 2, I was so overwhelmed by these random events, I can’t imagine what they have in store for GTA VI. »

With the size and scale of GTA VI’s open world, it would be a no-brainer for Rockstar to include multiple mysteries to solve.