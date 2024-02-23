LE CREUSOT: Seated wellbeing massage for six carers

They are not professionals, but every day they help their loved one, often a spouse, who has lost their autonomy due to illness, to carry out daily life activities.Fortunately, there are relief solutions with the support and relief platform created at Le Creusot in 2019. It aims to support carers and people. . For example, Vanessa and Frederick, the caregivers, often work at home to care for the sick person, while the caregiver performs their daily tasks or administrative procedures at home. ™ external. At Le Creusot, discussion groups are also held with the aim of learning how to best cope with the disease and training sessions around neuro-progressive diseases including France Alzheimer’s and adopting good behaviors on a daily basis. But more fun moments are also scheduled, such as an outing to a restaurant, bowling, a museum or even L’Arc, important moments for caregivers that allow them to go out, meet and exchange ideas with each other.

On this Thursday afternoon, there was no outing but a visit from Jean-Francois Tillier, a certified wellness masseuse, who came to give a seated massage to the six caregivers present. For about twenty minutes, seated on an ergonomic massage chair, each person will take turns passing through the expert hands of Jean-Francois Tillier. “I think I’m in cotton, it’s zen and it feels really good,” confides Monique.

These highly requested seated massage sessions occur on average twice a year. For caregivers, often faced with difficult situations both physically and psychologically, this massage is an effective remedy to improve their well-being and quality of life.

J.S.







