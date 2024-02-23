Health

LE CREUSOT: Seated wellbeing massage for six carers

Photo of Admin Admin6 hours ago
0 57 1 minute read

They are not professionals, but every day they help their loved one, often a spouse, who has lost their autonomy due to illness, to carry out daily life activities.
Fortunately, there are relief solutions with the support and relief platform created at Le Creusot in 2019. It aims to support carers and people. . For example, Vanessa and Frederick, the caregivers, often work at home to care for the sick person, while the caregiver performs their daily tasks or administrative procedures at home. ™ external. At Le Creusot, discussion groups are also held with the aim of learning how to best cope with the disease and training sessions around neuro-progressive diseases including France Alzheimer’s and adopting good behaviors on a daily basis. But more fun moments are also scheduled, such as an outing to a restaurant, bowling, a museum or even L’Arc, important moments for caregivers that allow them to go out, meet and exchange ideas with each other.

On this Thursday afternoon, there was no outing but a visit from Jean-Francois Tillier, a certified wellness masseuse, who came to give a seated massage to the six caregivers present. For about twenty minutes, seated on an ergonomic massage chair, each person will take turns passing through the expert hands of Jean-Francois Tillier. “I think I’m in cotton, it’s zen and it feels really good,” confides Monique.
These highly requested seated massage sessions occur on average twice a year. For caregivers, often faced with difficult situations both physically and psychologically, this massage is an effective remedy to improve their well-being and quality of life.

J.S.




Source link

Photo of Admin Admin6 hours ago
0 57 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Dengue crisis: Saint-Laurent has the right to withdraw mosquito control agents

2 weeks ago

When will the next Women with Wellbeing 2024 payment be due?

January 5, 2024

How will it be adapted to our individual needs?

January 12, 2024

What should your resting heart rate be, a true indicator of health?

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button