Health: First encouraging results of Befortus, a preventive medicine against bronchiolitis Winter is not over, but it is time to review the campaign against bronchiolitis. Update with doctor and journalist Damian Muskrat, present, Wednesday 28 February, 20 hours on set. – (France 2)

In September, for the first time, thousands of newborns received a new drug for bronchiolitis. “We can say that this new medicine, Befortus, preventive (…) has won a lot of enthusiasm. We have about 250 000 doses have been given in France, while there are 700 000 infants under one year of age. That’s 35% coverage.”20 Heures the doctor and journalist Damian Muskrat suggests on the set of Wednesday February 28.

Encouraging results

In total, 85% of parents were in favor of Befortus. What are the results? It is a bit early to make a decision in France, suggests the journalist, who makes it clear that ““Doctors have the impression of seeing infants less than three months old in intensive care during the winter.” In Spain, a country that has already carried out an initial assessment, with coverage ranging from 79 to 98% of newborns, depending on the region, 84% less are hospitalized.

