After his daughter’s death, he collects for the sick

It’s a family involvement unlike any other in 10 years. On Saturday March 30 in the Cube Room of Villeneuve d’Ornon, Menon’s entire family as well as 90 volunteers from “Princess Menon” will pay tribute to the child who died of pediatric cancer in April 2014. A show that raises funds to help sick children, families and carers.

Menon was six years old when she lost her life in the service of 6D. The building reserved for the Department of Pediatric Hematology Oncology of the Bordeaux University Hospital is named 6D. In 2011, nothing could have suggested that the lives of 3-year-old Menon, his parents and two brothers, ages 13 and 9, would experience a terrible turn. Shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, the little girl joined 6D who, like her mother, would not leave for eight months through all the battles.



Manon died on April 8, 2014.

“Mom stopped working and went to the hospital almost non-stop, especially very early on.”says Menon’s elder brother Remy. The family then discovers the sanitized and medicalized world of pediatric oncology, its trials and tribulations and its small joys despite everything. And while the mother looks after her sick child, the other three members of the clan change their habits.

The family meal was no longer a Sunday meal, it was a Sunday evening Chinese meal at the hospital. Remy Laborde Manon’s elder brother

The family does everything to get through the pain and the diagnosis, which falls like a blade. “Apart from the declarations of the doctors, I have no recollection of a time when I was not well with Manon.” Remy remembers.

It was Pellegrin, the doctors at Bordeaux University Hospital, who announced to the family that Manon was condemned. However, based on the information gathered, her parents still have hope. “When we were told there was no hope, we discovered that there was a trial protocol in the United States that could be used for Menon’s pathology” , says his mother, Christelle Laborde. A hope certainly, but in a country where medicine is extremely expensive, not to mention travel and accommodation. Then you have to plan everything “We told ourselves if we have to leave overnight, we’re going to need money, we’re going to build a structure so it’s done.” Thus was born the “Princess Manon” Association.

“Unfortunately, Menon did not qualify for the protocol, she died four months later on April 8, 2014”His mother concludes quietly.



Manon and her entire family enjoy every spare moment, spent together, that life gives them. His favorite place is Biscarros.

A “Princess Menon” association is founded, but Menon is no more. “We sat down with my children and my husband and asked ourselves: should we continue or should we stop? We continue for others” Remembers Kristel. “It was also a way of keeping her with us.”

But there’s more to it than that, there’s also recognition.”What forced us to keep company was to return the favor“Kristel explains.

When Menon was sick, we were helped by the association, thanks to donations. Crystal Laborde Manon’s mother

And so the whole family comes together to rally around this issue of pediatric cancer.



A check given to a family with Matteo on the left, his father behind and Crystal holding a check: about 45,000 euros were collected by the association to contribute to the renovation of the sterile room at Pellegrin.

The association allows Pellegrin’s pediatric oncology and hematology departments to receive new morphine pumps, as well as beds.So that mom and dad can stay with the kids.” Mentions Crystal.

This is the check sanctity of about 45,000 euros offered to the “Chambers of the Extreme” service for their renovation. This is followed by dilapidated sterile rooms, in which Menon spends time post-transplant. Her parents then arrived to see her go through the airlock, decked out in a cap and blouse. “We know the sterile field very well, Manon spent 8 weeks there twice, including the Christmas period. Not without difficulty, recalls Kristel. It’s something that was particularly close to our hearts.”

Like a mantra, Kristel lives this phrase intensely, which she can pass on to parents of sick children.As long as they are there, as long as there is life, there is hope, we have to do things with children. An idea that she tried to plead with her husband, no regrets.

Manon’s life was short. She died, aged six, after spending half her life in illness, but her life was intense. Crystal Laborde Menon’s mother, head of “Princess Menon”.

A hedonism for which his eldest son is very grateful today. “I have so many little moments that are engraved, that are good moments, moments of smiles. Difficult moments, my mind is blown by them” Remy explains, before recalling his investment “Disney, skiing or Biscarross, Thanks to the organizations that helped us.”



Embrey has been battling cancer for 4 years. This year, the association offered her the diving experience she had dreamed of.

Crystal Laborde explains that the actions financed by Princess Menon are very diverse. “That Maybe a child’s dream”Like going to Disneyland Paris, Futuroscope or meeting athletes, but also hot air balloon flights.

Other actions are aimed more at hospital stays. “We are also buying computers so they can follow the courses in the hospital.” Donations of digital tablets or e-readers are common.



Take advantage of a classic gift from Hiba, the association, an e-reader for longer hospital stays.

But there are also these signs of all the personal investment and attention and recognition of Manon’s family. “Every Christmas morning, we are at the hospital where we bring cannels, chocolates and fruit baskets to the parents and nursing staff of the children.”. Remy and Matteo, now 26 and 22, “Go to the room to play with the children.”



Zeinab, hospitalized and bedridden in 6D, receives toys offered by the association

“At the family level, we have much more practical help” Mother clarifies. Disease occurs “automatically” financial problems, “There are lower salaries, lower income and higher costs.”

In 90% of cases, someone stops working. Crystal Laborde Menon’s mother and Princess Menon’s mother

“We are going to pay the rent, the fuel bill, it has happened to us again and again.” She clarifies before identifying “Parents have a lot of humility, they don’t dare to ask for help. We are in this situation, where we don’t dare to call for help, and we must: we are here for that”.

To raise funds, the association organizes concerts. The first was 10 years ago. Remy, who always accompanied his younger sister on the guitar, remembers.

In 2014, Manon was supposed to sing with me on stage. It was April 26, she died on April 8. Remy Laborde Manon’s brother

And every year since then, the guitars have continued to hum and the voices have continued to sing along. Because the principle of this concert “CChildren’s character traits are above all to remember, What slaps us hardest is when we realize what we have experienced: their power and their carelessness.”

For 10 years, every year, artists gather around Remy to offer an original musical evening. This gang calls itself gathering more and more people every year “Menon’s Knot”. “We are a group of friends.” Reminisces Remy, who likes to compare him to the Enfoires gang: everyone has the same place.

Among the artists, we can mention Enola from the Star Academy, from the first concert there, but also Voice Kids 7 or Timeo Arnaud, who made it to the semi-finals of the same program. “We want this joy of the actors on stage, like children and who communicate, to be present on stage”, Remy insists.

“The comment we hear the most is people Not expecting a concert of this quality. They were expecting a small concert from an association or a music school.” Remy is delighted. And for a birthday, what’s better than an original composition? This March 30, a story-musical comedy titled “A land of dreams“, composed by Remy and Lucy, members of the Happy Band, for 7 years, in a village square setting, created by Menon’s younger brother Mateo among others. This has added 90 volunteers, everyone lends a hand!

The room has 540 seats and there are still a few seats left, so make your booking on Saturday 30th April.

A land of dreams. 10 euros, 7 pm Salle du Cube in Villeneuve d’Ornon.