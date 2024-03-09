This moisturizer is the worst according to 60 million consumers – Tuxboard

60 million consumers have revealed which moisturizer is the worst. You should never use it!

Moisturizing cream is an essential product for the skin. In fact, it helps keep it well hydrated, toned, even radiant. On the other hand, not all creams are equal. 60 million customers have more Warned about one of them.

An important product for the skin

On a daily basis, there are many things that can harm your skin. This is especially the case with cold, rain or even wind. In fact, bad weather conditions can do this Not only does it dry out, it also damages your skin.

That’s why it’s important to choose your moisturizer carefully. Be careful, though, that you don’t choose just one.

If it is possible to find many in the market, Some are not good for your skin. In any case, the magazine 60 Million de Consumetures has revealed this. He warned consumers about this product.

In a recent study, experts decided to examine several moisturizers to determine which are the worst or best for your skin. And at least we can say that the investigation was a real surprise.

First, 60 million consumers declared that the moisturizer stays, “Along with makeup removal and sun protection, one of the three essentials for healthy skin” .

“We should apply a lot of day cream”

First of all, experts say that you should avoid all moisturizers that are not good for your skin. It is for this reason that there is a product that cannot be You should definitely not buy on a daily basis.

magazine said: “First eliminate sunscreen (called SPF, or FPS in French for sun protection factor), which is useless or dangerous” .

Indeed, according to 60 million consumers, buying a moisturizing cream with a UV filter is a “bad idea”. And that’s for good reason. Indeed, with this cream, customers may think they don’t have it No need to protect yourself from the sun.

However, experts recommend applying sunscreen every two hours. So a “Something you would never do with a moisturizer that you only put on once in the morning” .

So this shows that your skin is not well protected. Additionally, 60 million consumers highlighted: “Another problem: for the UV filter to be effective, we have to apply a large amount of day cream” .

A moisturizer that suits your skin

60 million consumers declared that it would be necessary to apply ” 2 mg per square centimeter of skin. which will cause discomfort or shine to the skin and will be unsuitable for moisturiser” .

But that’s not all. These moisturizing creams contain certain sun filters, which may contain endocrine disruptors. It is for this reason that this product may be “dangerous”. So we should be careful with it.

There is another thing you should definitely not do. You should never apply night cream on your face in the middle of the day. And for good reason, the ingredients present in night creams contain ingredients that don’t go well with sun exposure.

To choose the best moisturizer, you must Choose the one that best suits your skin.