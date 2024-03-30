‘Last Man Standing’ star Caitlin Dever’s latest career news has divided fans

Gotham

After the successful 2023 starred in the hit Hulu film Someone will save youCaitlin Dever is getting the ball rolling in 2024. In January of 2023, HBO Max debuted a new series based on a popular video game The Last of Us, which instantly became one of his most popular shows to date. After being renewed for Season 2, The Last of Us The makers are looking for an actress to play the role of Abby Anderson. This week, Caitlin Dever announced that she has secured the role and will star in Season 2 alongside Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsay as Ellie.

HBO CEO Casey Blois announced in November that production on season 2 would begin in February, but an official season 2 release date has not been announced. While including fans of Caitlin Dever and her past work Booksmart, last man standing, And Rosalineis delighted, The Last of Us Video game purists aren’t convinced that Dever is the best fit for the role.

In the video game, Abby is described and portrayed as tall and muscular, while actress Caitlin Dever stands 5 feet 2 inches and has a slender figure. This discrepancy left many fans unhappy with the casting decision.

“She has to wear 💪💪 to play Abby” and “No wonder a tall, buff female character was cast as a petite, traditional girl. Disappointing,” a fan commented on Instagram. Some fans pointed out that Australian actress Shannon Berry would have been better suited for the role.

However, many fans flooded Caitlyn with their support. “Oh I’m so in love with this cast ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” “Now this is iconic❤️🙌” and “Welcome Abby 💪🔨,” fans wrote on Dever’s post. Other fans warned Kaitlyn of inevitable criticism due to the nature of Abby’s character: “I’m so sorry for what the internet is unfairly doing to you” and “Congratulations but girl avoid the internet at all costs. Your own sanity,” fans chimed in. .

Whether or not you think Caitlin Dever was the right choice to play Abby, we can’t help but be excited for season 2. The Last of UsAnd we can’t wait to see what Dever does next!

