He discovers the truth after 20 years: Only days left to watch this true story on Netflix – Cinema News

On March 31, Netflix will remove the film The Blind Side (starring Sandra Bullock) from its catalog. A chance to return to the true story that inspired it, which experienced an unexpected twist in 2023.

In 2010, The Blind Side was released on our screens, a powerful and moving film about a young black American who owes his love to his adopted family and his talent for football. That year, Sandra Bullock won her first (and only) Oscar for her role as Leigh Ann Tuohy, who welcomes a high school student into her home.

This Michael Ohr movie that talks about actually exists. After a complicated childhood and a school career filled with difficulties, he thought he had found the perfect foster home when he met the Tuohys. His story has everything like a fairy tale: a high school student ends up signing with prestigious universities and American football teams, he starts earning some money and can finally take his freedom. ..

But 20 years later, disillusionment sets in when he discovers that his adoptive family may have taken advantage of him. A twist we’ll tell you in this episode of our podcast “It’s a True Story” which tells the true but lesser-known stories behind your favorite movies and series.

The Blind Side will drop on Netflix on March 31.