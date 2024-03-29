Larian Studios envisioned Baldur’s Gate 3 in a completely different way and this fellow should have horns.

It’s hard to imagine Baldur’s Gate 3 otherwise, and yet… Larian Studio CEO made some surprising revelations during the Game Developers Conference, and BG3 could be completely different, whether in terms of its narrative or its companions!

Check out Baldur’s Gate 3 on GOG

Baldur’s Gate 3 could have been very different

there Game Developers Conference Or GDC Finished a few days ago, and some interesting information came out, especially concerning Game of the year 2023. During this event dedicated to video game professionals, the developers of Larian Studio took the time to talk about his experience, and in particular the paths he chose not to explore Baldur’s Gate III. In addition to announcing that Larian There was no intention of offering DLC Baldur’s Gate 3 And the team was soon planning to tackle an unrelated project Dungeons and DragonsStudio CEO, Sven Vinkemade some revelations that might interest fans of tabletop role-playing games.

According to WinkeThe original vision of the developers of Baldur’s Gate III Staged Multiple narrators, and so many dungeon masters. And yes! Basically, the sound of no Amelia Taylor had to be with other talents, and Winke Also mentioned Matthew MercerAn actor who doesn’t just lend his voice to characters like Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom And Vincent Valentine in Final Fantasy VII RebirthBut also known by the players of J D&D Like a dungeon master crucial role. A role that would have given him joy, but which ultimately did not succeed because the coordination of the voices of the various narrators in the cutscenes was too complex to manage. But this is another revelation Winke Which may surprise fans…

With or without horns?

A little later on Name drop, Sven Vinke Talked about the experience of developers with Motion capturewhich they use to bring characters Baldur’s Gate 3. They enhanced this technique with homemade facial animations to achieve visible results in the game today. It is also by showing some images of different design stages. Winke Accidentally revealed a previously well-kept secret: Astarion, the players’ favorite rogue, should be a tiefling. You can see an image showing its design below, captured by the team The Gamer for GDC.

Astarion’s design when he was a Tiefling (Credit: The Gamer, Larian)

With his black hair, his yellow eyes and his horns, Astarian A tiefling is unrecognizable! The high elf has nothing to do with vampiric tendencies as we know them today, except for his charming attitude which still shines through this photo. even though Astarian Not the only one to go through major changes from its conception to final product, as some have noted leafing through the artbook. Baldur’s Gate IIIThe difference is rather radical, and makes one wonder how different the character can be from his current version. And you, do you prefer Astarion the High Elf or Astarion the Tiefling? Tell us all in the comments!