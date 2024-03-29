Spyro 4: Development began at the beginning of the year Toys for Bob | Xbox

It’s been a while since Spyro 4’s name was heard in the realm of video game rumors. If Little Dragon is still waiting, fans have never wavered at the idea of ​​seeing this new opus officially, and their patience may finally be rewarded.

Spyro 4: “This is a statement, not a hypothesis”

To find the source of this new hope we must turn to the “Canadian Guy Ah” channel. The YouTuber reveals in his latest video that Spyro has entered an active development phase since the beginning of 4 years. However according to their statements, the person concerned got this information during the Game Developers Conference 2024 which closed on March 22.

Canadian Guy Eh is clear, Spyro 4 will be called “Spyro the Dragon 4” and he explains about it:

Spyro 4 is currently in development. It is a statement. No theory building, no evidence-based hypotheses, no conspiracy theories or even supporting clues. Spyro 4 is currently in development. duration.

What should we really think about this statement? If all this remains mere speculation for the moment, it should be recognized that Toys for Bob has planted many seeds in this direction over the past few months.

One of the most recent examples undoubtedly remains this publication X of January 5, 2024 in which “you believe” means: “you have to believe”.

All signs point to Spyro 4

In another important development in recent days, Toys for Bob has become an independent studio after signing a mysterious deal with Microsoft. If the joy in the developer was necessarily understandable, the content of the press release announcing the news and the presence of the word “horns” later seemed like a big wink to Spyro again.

Finally, it’s also good to remember that this separation hinted at a future partnership with Microsoft for a game that had “just started its development”. Toys for Bob announced in February:

To make this news even more exciting, we are exploring partnership possibilities between our new studio and Microsoft. Although we are still in the early days of development for our next game and we are still far from any announcements, our team is eager to develop new stories, new characters and new gameplay experiences.

Since active development has only recently begun, getting the first glimpse of Spyro’s return will definitely require a lot of patience.