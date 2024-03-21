Omega and Swatch Recreate Surprise with New White Moonswatch with Snoopy Moon Phase

To mark the two-year anniversary of the release of the MoonSwatch, Swatch is teaming up with Omega to launch a new, unique model, inspired by NASA and Snoopy.

Clearly, with spring, white is back on the wrist. A few days ago, Omega unveiled a new product recently spotted on Daniel Craig’s wrist: the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch with a white dial. But this time, it’s next to the swatch that appears white, with the new Moonswatch this time equipped with one of the watch’s most poetic complications: the moon phase. What could be more logical for a model taking the design of the historic Moonwatch, a watch provided by NASA astronauts? Incidentally, this is the first time in its history that Swatch has offered a moon phase with a chronograph. Are you going to queue up in front of Swatch stores again?

Omega Moonwatch Mission to the Moonphase.

swatch



Added to this is a feature tied to NASA’s history and conquest of space: the world’s most famous beagle, Snoopy. A dog once imagined by Charles Schultz appears on the moon phase of this bioceramic moonwatch. It is found in the counter placed at 2 o’clock, on the moon phase disc lying on the moon. On the mask and moon phase disc, an excerpt from the comic strip Snoopy is hidden among the crescent moon and stars; It manifests itself in the light of rays.

But why? In fact, Snoopy has been NASA’s mascot since the 1960s. The “Silver Snoopy Award” is the most prestigious award that the American space agency can bestow on individuals and organizations that ensure the safety and thus the success of its missions. This prestigious award was conferred

Omega for his essential contribution to the safe return of the Apollo 13 crew in 1970. In 1970, an oxygen tank explosion during the Apollo 13 mission put the astronauts’ lives at risk. Among the challenges the crew faces, they must time the 14 seconds of firing that allow them to return to Earth. Fortunately, he can count on the Omega chronograph, the Speedmaster Moonwatch, to achieve this.

Additionally, in May 1969, the Apollo 10 mission, which was responsible for the last probe before the lunar landing attempt, was to skim and snoop the lunar surface to locate the Apollo 11 landing site. The lunar module was named “Snoopy”, meaning “snoop around” in English. Since then, the Snoopy symbol has been considered a good luck charm by all astronauts. In the past, Snoopy has even appeared on posters displayed at space centers to honor safety regulations for the success of space missions! A big fan of the American space program, Schulz once allowed NASA to use an image of Snoopy for free. To represent the medals carried in space by each Apollo mission, he would dress them up for the occasion in an astronaut costume. The “Silver Snoopy Award” was born; It will be awarded to less than 1% of NASA teams, accompanied by a certificate and a letter from the astronauts of the respective missions.

This new bioceramic Moonwatch Mission for Moonphase is available from March 26 for 315 euros, only in select Swatch stores. As with the entire Bioceramic Moonwatch collection, it will be possible to purchase only one watch per person, per day and per Swatch store.