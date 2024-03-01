MacBook Air M2 for less than €1000, not to be missed!

Best Buy is offering a deal on the Apple M2 MacBook Air, slashing its price by $150.

The M2 MacBook Air is the latest generation of compact laptops from Apple. New MacBook Airs may be announced at Apple’s March event, but for now, the M2 MacBook Air is the newest you can get.

This does not mean that the laptop lags behind in performance. It’s still one of the best laptops on the market, and it’s also available at Best Buy for $150 off, bringing it down to under $1,000.

Best Buy’s deal lets you get the M2 MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch Retina Liquid Display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. If you prefer a larger display, you might want to consider picking up the 15-inch MacBook Air M2, which is $300 off at Best Buy.

The MacBook Air M2 is still a good option. Normally sold for $1,099, Best Buy is offering it with a $150 discount, bringing the price down to just over $949. This is one of the lowest laptop prices ever.

The MacBook Air M2 has a modern design with MagSafe charging and a six-speaker audio system. Featuring two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, this laptop offers an impressive 18 hours of battery life. Weighing just over three pounds, it is one of the lightest laptops in its class.

The M2 processor inside the laptop is slightly slower than the latest M3 processor and handles even the most demanding tasks. The laptop’s 13-inch screen is ideal for watching your favorite movies or enjoying YouTube videos.

Ultimately, the MacBook Air M2 is a good laptop for most people. If you’re looking for more options, you can check out the best MacBook alternatives.

**If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.**