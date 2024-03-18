Lancaster won the Mega Millions ticket sold in New York

It was a lucky weekend for one man in Lancaster.

The New York State Lottery announced that a 2nd place winning ticket was sold in Lancaster from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The tickets were sold at the 7-11 on the corner of Broadway and Bown Road. She matched all five numbers but missed out on the mega ball.

That means someone in Lancaster is over $1 million dollars richer.

2nd place odds of winning 1 Mega Millions prize are 12,607,306.

Friday’s winning Mega Millions numbers were: 13-25-50-51-66 with a Mega Ball of 06.

Two winning 3rd place tickets were also sold in New York from Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. Each of those tickets matched four out of five numbers and contained a Mega Ball, meaning they each won $10,000.

No one claimed the grand prize which means Tuesday’s jackpot for Mega Millions is $875 million dollars.

This would be the 2nd $1 million dollar winning lottery ticket sold in Erie County so far this year.

Robert Fehr, Sr. of Angola purchased the $1 million dollar grand prize winning Cashword Bonus scratch-off game at Corner Market located at 6766 Erie Blvd. In Derby in January.

Here’s a look at the luckiest places to buy lottery tickets in New York.

The 3rd luckiest store chain for lottery tickets is Wegmans. They have sold 281 big winning tickets since 2012.

The 2nd luckiest store chain is Tops. They have sold over 350 winning lottery tickets of $5000 or more since 2012.

And now for the luckiest store chain to get your lottery ticket:

7-11

Yes, the convenience store chain has sold more than 1,000 winning lottery tickets with jackpots of $5,000 or more.

