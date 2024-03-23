Salma Hayek, 57, sexy with dizzying cleavage

Canonissimo! This is the word that can describe actress Salma Hayek. During her last appearance in public, the 57-year-old star made an impression. This March 2, 2024, Alexander McQueen fashion show was held in Paris during Fashion Week. For the event, the invited actress chose a devastating look, which did not leave anyone indifferent.

A beautiful and sexy actress

On her Instagram account, Salma Hayek shared some behind the scenes photos of the show with her fans. In this photo, which has received almost 500,000 likes, we find Salma Hayek dressed in a look that is both glamorous and glamorous. Indeed, the wife of François-Henri Pinault opted for a black outfit, made up of pleated pants and a fitted blazer jacket. Another detail and not the least: the plunging neckline of the blazer that gives a glimpse of the actress’ bosom. In the comments of the publication, we hear “You are at a high level”, or “You are outstanding” or “What a beauty!” can read

Salma Hayek is no stranger to plunging neckline looks. She flaunts her chest without any problem and dares to wear sexy outfits. A few days ago, during Fashion Week in Milan, the actress wore a red patent leather jacket during the Gucci show. A fitted piece with a closure, which once again revealed her chest.

Salma Hayek: Queen of Instagram

This March 3, Salma Hayek once again made an impression. Still in Paris for Fashion Week, the 57-year-old star was invited to the Balenciaga fashion show. With her husband in attendance, this time she opted for a more classic outfit: a black tweed suit and a pair of pointed toe pumps. A very chic outfit that she has not revealed on social networks yet.

During this fashion show, the actress looked very sophisticated with the Balenciaga muse: Kim Kardashian. The two women, sitting next to each other, chatted several times and looked very close. We imagine Salma Hayek will be sharing photos of her looks with her community of over 28 million subscribers very quickly. Just bright!

One thing is for sure, Salma Hayek attracts attention with her every look. And we understand why!

Also read: