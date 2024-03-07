Olav Kooij wins again during the sprint of the 5th stage of Paris-Nice

At the end of the long (193.5 km) and grueling fifth stage, with a raid sequence between Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut and Sisteron, we wondered how many runners were going to look at the finish line with the thought of imposing. The end of the stage itself was set for him but the day was not and Caden Groves, Fabio Jacobsen and Arvid de Klijen opted to stop. Others decided to hang on to the region’s slides and they were right, starting with winner Olav Kuij ahead of Mads Pedersen and Pascal Ackermann.