Draws for the quarter and semi-finals with OM and Lille follow
We are going to experience the last draw for this 2023/2024 Europa League. It will be done: after the quarter-finals, we will know the posters for the possible semi-finals, along with the order of matches.
Enough to plan for Olympique de Marseille.
All set for Europa League draw
A few minutes after the Champions League, the Europa League will know its quarter-final table. Draw little balls are ready!
Europa League and Europa Conference League Schedules
- Final Europa League Schedule:
Quarter-final first leg: 11 April
Quarter-final return: 18 April
Semi-final first leg: May 2
Semi-final second leg: May 9
Deadline: 22 May
- Final Europa Conference League Schedule:
Quarter-final first leg: 11 April
Quarter-final second leg: April 18
Semi-final first leg: May 2
Semi-final second leg: May 9
Deadline: May 29
OM’s potential opponents in the Europa League
Qualified for the quarter-finals, OM will know their next opponent in the Europa League from 1pm.
Here are Marseille’s seven potential rivals: AC Milan, Benfica Lisbon, West Ham, Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen, AS Roma, Atalanta Bergamo.
Lille’s potential opponents in the Europa League Conference
Qualified for the quarter-finals, Losc will know its next opponent in the Europa League Conference from 2pm.
Here are Lille’s seven potential opponents: Fiorentina, Fenerbahce, PAOK Salonika, Club Brugge, Aston Villa, Viktoria Plzen, Olympiakos
Eliminated by OM, Capoue doesn’t see Marseille going away
Victorious but eliminated in both matches this Thursday, Aurelien Capuy set OM’s chances of going far in the Europa League. Villarreal’s French midfielder doesn’t really believe Jonathan Kloss’s partners will raise their level during the quarter-finals.
“It will be complicated for them, there are big teams,” Capu told RMC Sport. “We have already played against Liverpool, they are favorites in this competition. If Marseille play like today, it will be complicated.”
Worst and best draws for Lille
Having qualified for the quarter-finals of the European Cup for the first time in its history, Lille will know their opponent during the Europa Conference League draw this Friday.
The Mastiffs could come up against tough opponents, having comfortably defeated the Austrians from Sturm Graz in the previous round despite conceding a draw on the return leg (1-1).
>> Worst and best draw for Lily
Worst and best draw for OM
Qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Europa League after a huge scare against Villarreal this Thursday (3-1), OM will know their opponent.
And with AC Milan or Liverpool among their potential rivals, Marseille risk falling on the heavy stuff.
>> Worst and best draws for OM
After the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League (from 12pm in a special live broadcast), UEFA will continue this Friday with the draw for the quarter-finals of the Europa League from its headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland from 1pm. . A great moment for OM, the last representative of L1 in the competition. We will also know the final table with possible semi-finals.
Immediately from 2pm, it will be the quarter finals and the draw for the final table of the Europa Conference League with Lille. Mastiffs have real cards to play on the continental scene.
The meetings to follow in this live commentary or televised on RMC Sport 1.