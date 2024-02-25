Lady Gaga will perform a virtual concert in the video game Fortnite

The singer will perform during a virtual show, during the Fortnite festival, in the video game scheduled for February 22.

Lady Gaga returns for a virtual show. On X, formerly Twitter, the singer announced that he will be performing in concert in the video game Fortnite during an online festival on February 22.

Last week, Fortnite players were also able to discover the music video for the song as part of the festival. famous Featuring Madonna and Playboy Carti exclusively by The Weeknd.

Recurring collaborations on Fortnite

Epic Games is used to this kind of association with celebrities, such as recently American rap star Travis Scott, French singer Aya Nakamura or Brazilian football star Neymar.

In the summer of 2021, Avatar of American singer Ariana Grande Several of his tracks were performed over the course of a week on Fortnite. Players can choose an option that allows them to have a little adventure with the pop and R&B artist, who is drawn as a half-human, half-fantasy character, in a short blue scale outfit or silver jewelry.

The purpose of this strategy: not to be satisfied with being a shooting and survival game, but to appear as an entertainment platform. Fortnite is one of the most popular video games in the world with nearly 200 million players claimed.