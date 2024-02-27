Digital Breakfast: Roblox Studio! Colette Turcoing Ludomedia Library Tuesday February 27, 2024

Digital Breakfast: Roblox Studio! Colette Turcoing Ludomedia Library, February 27, 2024.

Digital Breakfast: Roblox Studio! February 27 – March 1, 2024 Colette Ludomedia Library Free, reservations recommended. For children above 10 years and their parents.

A vacation to have fun and learn, Multimedia Center invites you by offering this video game creation workshop on Roblox* Studio!

On the program: Discovery and use of Roblox* Studio software.

Attendance is required for all 3 sessions.

*Roblox is an online game creation system where most content is created by “artist” game creators in Roblox Studio. These can then be used by people around the world through a phone or tablet app or web browser, often online.

Ludomedia Library Colette
27 avenue Roger Salengro
59200 Tourcoing
Tourcoing 59200 Bourgogne
Nord Hautes-de-France
03 59 63 43 00
https://mediatheque.tourcoing.fr
Metro – Line 2 Stop: Burgundy

