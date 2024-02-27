Games

Digital Breakfast: Roblox Studio! Colette Turcoing Ludomedia Library Tuesday February 27, 2024

Collette Game Media Library Collette Tourcoing Media Library 27 Avenue Roger Salengro 59200 Tourcoing France

Digital Breakfast: Roblox Studio! February 27 – March 1, 2024 Colette Ludomedia Library Free, reservations recommended. For children above 10 years and their parents.

Start: 2024-02-27T14:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-27T16:00:00+01:00
Expiration: 2024-03-01T14:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-01T16:00:00+01:00

A vacation to have fun and learn, Multimedia Center invites you by offering this video game creation workshop on Roblox* Studio!

On the program: Discovery and use of Roblox* Studio software.

Attendance is required for all 3 sessions.

*Roblox is an online game creation system where most content is created by “artist” game creators in Roblox Studio. These can then be used by people around the world through a phone or tablet app or web browser, often online.

Ludomedia Library Colette 27 avenue Roger Salengro 59200 Tourcoing Nord Hautes-de-France 03 59 63 43 00 https://mediatheque.tourcoing.fr Metro – Line 2 Stop: Burgundy

Roblox

