Lady Gaga will perform a virtual concert in the video game Fortnite

Travis Scott, Aya Nakamura, Eminem… many stars have delivered 100% online shows in video games. Lady Gaga will be no exception and will be in the spotlight on Thursday February 22nd during the 2nd Fortnite Festival.

Lady Gaga is making her comeback… in a video game. The 37-year-old singer announced her character’s arrival in the game Fortnite . On Thursday February 22, during an online festival, he will give a virtual concert. A first for Gaga but not for her fortnite, Which has paraded a series of celebrities in recent years.

“What’s a fortnight?â€ To announce the news, Lady Gaga takes it to the second degree and responds to her post dating back to October 2019. She corrects her spelling mistake on the game’s name, also sharing a photo of her fictional character created especially for the occasion. The official Fortnite festival account was quick to comment on the news: “You’ve been asking for this for years. (…) Lady Gaga is our featured artist for Season 2 of the Fortnite Festival. Trembling!”

Last week, as part of yet another edition of the festival, fans of the video game were able to find the music video for, in preview. famousheadlined by The Weeknd, Playboy Carti and Madonna.

Also readVideo games, a new hit in the music industry

Other international artists have promoted video games. In April 2020, while incarcerated, Travis Scott gave a show lasting about ten minutes, titled Astronomical. According to Epic Games, the concert attracted more than 12 million unique viewers during its first broadcast. Ariana Grande, Aya Nakamura, Marshmello and Eminem. The firm never communicates about the remuneration of the actors participating in the game.