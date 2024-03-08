Red Dead Redemption 2 Free Update adds new content for March

You can never really hang with your hat Red Dead Redemption 2. You try to say goodbye, the game will take you back, especially if you play Red Dead Online.

It’s fair to say that single-player games still have a lot to explore Red Dead Redemption 2, as is its depth. Players discover surprising sex scenes they didn’t know existed – and they’ve played the game many times. Apart from spicy encounters, there are also free mods and countless other mods to download to enhance your experiences with Arthur and company.

Given what we can do, is it really surprising that Arthur Morgan is considered one of gaming’s greatest heroes? We don’t think so, and it seems you all agree.

Along with all the in-depth and fan-made expansions, regular free updates from Rockstar Games are also available.

The latest explores the underworld of mob boss activity, centered on mob underboss Guido Martelli. “Mafia boss Guido Martelli makes his living driving organized crime to the brink of anarchy. The famous Angelo Brontë commissioned Martelli to recruit qualified freelancers for jobs that required special care, discretion, and indifference to morality. Visit Martelly in St. Denis to offer your services. Paying 2X RDO$ and XP until April 1st, to these unsavory characters in blood money contracts.

Extra radish isn’t the only extra content brought by this update; There are also party bonuses, new outfits and “gun kits”. Needless to say, you’ll be wandering a lot if you decide to reclaim the Wild West for the sake of its citizens.

Whether you decide to be a “lone wolf” to fight the corruption spread by the mafia, or you go away with your gang, one thing’s for sure: you’re going to have a lot of fun this month. Red Dead Online.