Find out which Minecraft biomes have been voted the best by players!

Biome vote losers in Minecraft still have a chance to influence the game, as seen with the addition of Mangrove Swamp in 2022. Biome vote winners, such as Taiga and Mountains, bring new elements to the game such as foxes, campfires and mountain goats. Community vote plays a significant role in shaping the future of Minecraft, introducing new features and creatures to improve gameplay.

One of the most divisive and recognized events in the Minecraft community, the annual community vote is always an interesting time of year. While votes recently decided which mobs would be added to the next game, with the losers following at some vague and uncertain point in the future, votes for biomes are also interesting and important to the future of Minecraft. Although there isn’t one from 2019, there are some interesting details to note.

Lost the 2018 category 3 swamp biome vote: mangrove swamps, with mangrove tree types, frogs, tadpoles and breast bots. Technically the vote loser. So far, Swamp, along with the Mangrove Swamp subcategory, is the first and only biome vote loser to be included in the game despite not winning votes at Minecon. Swamp follows closely behind 2019’s vote winner, Mountains, so it’s no surprise that all the swampy charms of mangroves and frogs were brought into play in 2022 right away. Beating the Badlands option by over 25% of the vote, the additions found in the Mangrove Swamp were very popular in the game, especially with frog lovers.

The crown jewels of the mangrove swamp addition are definitely the mangrove wood and the new type of chest boat. Mangrove wood blocks are a brilliant new addition to the wood color palette, especially since so-called crimson hyphae are little more than crimson, and open up the possibility of more wildly vibrant wood types found in real life, such as rainbow eucalyptus. . Besides the new block type, the new bot variant is something that should have been in Minecraft long before the polls. Perfect for early game and players who carry tons of items without access to Shulker Boxes, chest bots are a great option when exploring new locations with new luggage for onward journeys.

Due to the idea of ​​voting for swamps, other new elements in the game are just as strong, with frogs adding some fun life to swamp areas and mud allowing the ever-valuable soil to be renewable and farmable. Economically than bartering with villagers. Froglights are unique lighting blocks with a fairly original palette, and usually frogs provide way to farm slimes and magma cubes for extremely valuable drops.