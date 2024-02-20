A “flame war” between moderators of a Minecraft-related Discord server ends up in court

Suspended prison sentences of four and eight months, and fines of 3,000 to 6,000 euros to be paid to the civil party, were requested against the two young men in their twenties, ZDNet reports.

He was accused of computer hacking for the first, but for the second of obstructing the mechanisms that allow blocking of terrorist amnesties, for raiding Discord servers, for denial of service attacks, and for hacking into databases.

It specifically mentions raids coordinated by private groups, mass mailings of photos of beheadings carried out by Islamic State militants, and messages accusing one of the developers of being ” A pedophile rapist hiding from the Muslim Brotherhood “

Moderators of forums connected to the game Minecraft, in “Flame War”, in “Troll” mode, ” Messages promoting terrorism or pornography “, but also “swatting”, the purpose of these malicious calls was to provoke police intervention by a third party, without their trial being able to go back to the source of their disagreement.

ZDNet actually clarifies that “ Either the exact cause of this dissatisfaction “exists, but it is very embarrassing, or it is so futile that it is forgotten and this troll activity ends itself”, summarizes the deputy prosecutor Paul Simon in his requests. », the Magistrate leans more towards the second hypothesis.

The company Fuze III, named after a YouTuber who specializes in the popular online game that suffers from swatting and employs five employees, saw its player count drop from 300,000 to 80,000. The economic survival of society is at stake. “, urged the company’s lawyer, David Bachalard.

” It was a special context, a completely crazy battle, I took part in it initially because I was a bit of an idiot. “, one of the accused explained. ” It was second degree “, urged another,” Without making sure », underlines ZDNet.