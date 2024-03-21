April Fool’s skins are here, and they’ve already won over the League of Legends community

Who says the beginning of a new cycle on PBE League of Legends, new skins necessarily. When patch 14.6 was deployed last night, Riot Games revealed the skins that will be coming with 14.7. For April 1st, a crazy theme is making a comeback in Rift!

The Toy Box reopens its doors

To properly celebrate April 1, Riot Games has reopened Toy Box, a fairly old theme, but one that promises colorful and rather funny skins. For this new revision, 5 champions are chosen: Twitch, Orn, Rammus, Cho’Gath and Zack. As we can see, cosmetics have bright colors. We’ll especially appreciate the splashshirt shared between Twitch and Zac, where the former obviously wants to take on the latter.

These 5 new skins are now available on the PBE, and will hit the live servers with patch 14.7 scheduled for Wednesday April 3 according to the official Riot Games calendar.

Orn, the favorite of gamers

The skin that has undoubtedly been the most popular in the community is undoubtedly Orn’s. It must be said that our good blacksmith has been eagerly awaited by the community ever since he finally becomes a train driver. Yes, when you cast your ultimate, you will start a speed train against your enemies.

On Reddit, the community was quick to express its joy:

“That’s great. I hope this new series for April Fools’ Day will return to unique and fun skin ideas that don’t have to be tied to a skin theme.”

“This is great! I can’t believe they’re finally doing it!”

“It looks fun and silly, which isn’t bad.”

We must admit that the idea behind this cosmetic is only suitable for Orn. Let’s hope sales are OK, and Riot Games offers more offbeat skins in the future to meet player expectations.