BDS Academy and Carmine Corp Blue qualify for EMEA Masters Spring Split 2024

Find the list of teams that have qualified for the Spring Split of the EMEA Masters Season 2024, a tournament featuring three of the LFL’s best teams. At French league level, BDS Academy and Carmine Corp Blue have already confirmed their qualification for the play-in.

Team qualified for EMEA Masters Spring Split 2024

The Spring Split edition of the EMEA Masters 2024 will begin on April 15, and is slated to conclude on the 28th of the same month. In terms of seeding, it should logically be aligned with the one already placed last year, which includes the allocation of three places in the French league, distributed as follows: one for the play-in and two for the main stage. It is important to emphasize that, given the format of the LFL playoffs, the top two teams in the regular season directly validate their qualification for the tournament by combining the first play-in, while the finalists of the qualifiers advance. For the main event.

The organization of the EMEA Masters Spring Split 2024 will be based on the same competitive format as last season. However, it is crucial to note that due to global calendar restrictions, Riot Games only has a two-week window in the competitive calendar for the spring edition of EMEA Masters 2024. To overcome this constraint, the number of simultaneous matches will be increased without affecting the total number of scheduled matches.

For the EMEA Spring Split 2024, Riot Games will continue the three-stage approach, with 28 teams competing over two weeks. As a reminder, here is the Spring Split format:

Play-in : 16 teams, divided into four groups of four. Bo1 format, double round-robin. The top two teams from each group qualify for the knockouts.

: 16 teams, divided into four groups of four. Bo1 format, double round-robin. The top two teams from each group qualify for the knockouts. Play-ins (knock-outs) : 8 teams will participate in Bo3 series. The top four teams advance to the group stage.

: 8 teams will participate in Bo3 series. The top four teams advance to the group stage. Group stage : 16 teams, divided into four groups of four. Bo1 format, double round-robin. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs.

: 16 teams, divided into four groups of four. Bo1 format, double round-robin. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs. playoffs : 8 teams will compete in a single elimination Bo5 tree.

Carmine Corp puts its title back in the game

The first two teams have already confirmed their tickets for this EMEA Masters Spring Split 2024. BDS Academy, currently leading the LFL Spring Split 2024, and EMEA Masters title holder, Karmine Corp Blue, have already secured their place in the 2024 EMEA Masters Spring. Divided. With records of 13 and 11 wins respectively from 16 matches, and with just one week left in the LFL regular season, these two French teams are guaranteed to finish in at least the top two spots in the general classification, thus ensuring them. A Top 3 appearance in the Spring Split at the end of the playoffs. According to the qualification system established by Riot Games, they are currently guaranteed to participate in at least a play-in. A qualification to the finals of the playoffs would guarantee them a place in the top 2 and hence, direct qualification to the main event.

*Minimum Investment Guaranteed

ERL accreditation is reviewed annually to ensure that Tournament Organizers (TOs) meet Riot Games’ criteria and can sustainably operate at this level. This may result in granting or revoking accredited status, depending on the region’s performance.

The 2024 official ERL includes:

The uncertified 2024 ERL includes: