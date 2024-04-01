Kind pity from the director of poor creatures

Emma Stone reunites with her two partners Poor creaturesWillem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley star in director Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film, the teaser of which has just been released.

Magnetic voice-overs, electro-pop by Eurythmics (Sweet Dreams), enigmatic actors and flash sequences suggest a nervous and cathartic film. A handful of seconds that make you really want it.

3 stories, 7 characters

This new film stars Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Creatures, The Lobster) with Emma Stone, Margaret Qualey and Willem Dafoe. The subject matter and register are radically different from Poor Creatures, Emma Stone explains: “It’s a triptych with seven main actors in three different stories, so each one plays a different character”. The official synopsis states: “Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable that follows: a man without choices who tries to take control of his life; A policeman is worried because his wife who disappeared at sea has returned and seems a different person; And a woman decides to find a certain person with a special power, who is destined to become a wonderful spiritual leader. Also starring Jesse Plemons, Hunter Shaffer, Hong Chow, Joe Alvin and Mamoudouh, Kinds of Kindness will be released in theaters in the USA. 21 June. There is no official release date in France yet.