After leaving music to earn on fans only.

J for Dailymail.Com. By Peterson









She is an Australian rapper famous for her gravity defying curves.

So it’s no surprise to see Iggy Azalea flaunting her incredible body during a recent vacation in her home country.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram this week, the 33-year-old posed up a storm in a skimpy green bikini.

While relaxing on a yacht, the fancy hitmaker showed off her voluptuous hips and rear while looking seductively at the camera.

She is one of the top draws on the OnlyFans pay site which has made her a fortune.

Iggy Azalea showed off her amazing curves during a recent vacation in Australia

In a series of photos shared on Instagram this week, the 33-year-old posed up a storm in a skimpy green bikini.

Public swimwear can barely contain the Australian rapper’s curves

She leans forward in one picture which exposes her cleavage from her bikini top.

Iggy, who currently works as an OnlyFans creator, announced his retirement from the music industry in January.

However, her exit from music didn’t stop her from returning to the stage at the AVN Awards in Las Vegas later that month.

The blonde beauty gave a sizzling performance for the porn stars in attendance, going up a storm for her hip-hop hits Cream and Work.

While walking the red carpet at the X-rated awards show, Iggy boasted to Barstool Sports that fans only are making her ‘very rich’ and more lucrative than her music career.

‘I noticed people liked me being hot, so I thought I’d be hot and just cash in on it,’ she confessed.

‘Just work less and be hotter,’ she added with a laugh.

She leaned forward in one image – causing her cleavage to peek out from her bikini top.

The rapper further showed off his wild hip-to-waist ratio while swimming in the ocean

While Iggy has declined to disclose her Only Fans earnings, some estimates put it as high as $9 million per month.

‘I spend money on cars and boats and diamonds and I don’t feel bad about it,’ she previously boasted.

In February, Iggy admitted during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she makes money by sending subscribers raunchy voice recordings in which she insults them over the size of their manhood.

‘Men pay me to tell them they’re a piece of s**t,’ she boasted.

‘They’d send me like six hundred dollars just to send a voice note,’ she continued, before giving a sexually-explicit example of the dirty talk she provided for cash.

And they’re like, “Uh. $200. $300.” And me, “I love this game!” I like to sit in bed at night and tell men how to (inaudible) and they pay me for it.’

The scantily clad hitmaker took the stage at the AVN Awards back in January

Iggy, who currently works as an OnlyFans creator, announced her retirement from the music industry in January.

The 33-year-old posted a lengthy statement to her fans announcing her retirement

Iggy’s last single Money Come was released this year but failed to make a dent on the charts.

In 2022, she sold the rights to her master recordings and publication catalog to Domain Capital for a staggering eight-figure sum.

After receiving backlash from fans on social media for the sale, Iggy applauded: ‘I sold part of my catalog to whoever I wanted, which means I don’t have to work another day in my life.

‘I love you all, but the conversation of the Masters is a little beyond your understanding of most business.’

She added: ‘It means that I sold part of the songs to a company that now owns them. In return, they paid me, in a handful of sums, what I would have earned in my lifetime.’

Iggy followed the sale by joining Only Fans and has since started investing his money in tech startups.