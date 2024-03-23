Adele Castillon Le Libert – Letage Rennes Saturday March 23, 2024

Adele Castillon Le Libert – Letage Rennes, March 23, 2024.

At the age of 20, despite this impudent youth, which imbues her brown eyes with a pure and lively radiance, Adele Castillon has already lived a life of fantasy or reality. Enough to easily feed the first album’s intimate lessons without obscuring the agony of first breakups, emotional dependency, and dependency in general. With all the honesty and poetic freshness that already made Videoclub songs irresistible, the electro pop duo with 80s nostalgia – like Odezen meets Allie and Jakno – that she formed in Nantes with Mathieu Renaud at the age of seventeen. (…)When she was still in high school, a first love, shining like the first time, made her want to start a video club with her then boyfriend. The clip for “Plastic Love”, made with hand tools and shared by the Mexican actor on the Netflix series, went viral, attracting millions of streams. A legend would be born, complete with a tour and the final clip, “SMS”, tumultuously summing up three years of love and announcing their breakup. Another one that Adèle Castillon can lose there. But the rest is her who writes it, alone, a quiet force despite the assumed fragility, and emerges behind the perfectly aligned title of this very promising debut album. Signed to the iconoclast music label, an ultra-creative image production company, she found in Surkin, a keen electro talent as foresight as she is, the ideal partner to chart a new musical horizon together, combining the innocence of French pop with a homemade and die-hard spirit. , nourished by impeccable references, as diverse as Adele Castillon’s Very Generation Z playlist, Taxi Girl, Suicide, Billie Eilish, Madonna, Beach House, Tame Impala, Chromatics, Miley Cyrus, Daft Punk Leo, Damso, Muddy Monk, Mylène Farmer or Agar Agar . An exciting debut from a young artist who we bet will be one to reckon with in the coming months.

Start: 23-03-2024 at 8:00 PM

