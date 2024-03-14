Entertainment

Emily Blunt pokes fun at 1 weird aspect of her controversial Oscars dress

It seems that Emily Blunt As you probably know, her Oscar look was a bit silly.

The Peanut Gallery on X, formerly known as Twitter, had a lot to say about the Schiaparelli couture gown that the “Oppenheimer” star wore. 2024 Academy Awards Sunday night.

Emily Blunt is pictured at the Oscars on Sunday.Emily Blunt is pictured at the Oscars on Sunday.

Emily Blunt is pictured at the Oscars on Sunday. Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Most were hyperfocused on the silver beading on the dress, with some saying it made Blunt look like she was wearing “tight whiteies.” But others pointed out that the gown also had strange straps that appeared to protrude above Blunt’s shoulders.

A better look at the floating straps on Blunt's dress.A better look at the floating straps on Blunt's dress.

A better look at the floating straps on Blunt’s dress. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

And it looks like the “Devil Wears Prada” actor may have found the strap a little bonkers, too.

In an Instagram storyPosted by Blunt’s stylist, Jessica Pester, the “Edge of Tomorrow” star can be seen having fun on the strap. In the video, Which has also made its wayBlunt shakes her shoulders around to show how strange stripes can look.

An X user also summed up Blunt’s shoulder shimmy in the dress With a very accurate GIF.

Despite all the online banter, Pester told Vanity Fair,“I think people who know fashion, who like fashion, who are interesting, will like it, and I know people who won’t like some things that are very classic.”

Pester added that the dress was chosen after a last-minute try-on the morning before the Oscars, and despite what the haters said, she thought Blunt “looked absolutely beautiful.”

“Did I know people would talk about the shoulder? absolutely. I worry about what someone else has to say? Absolutely not,” said the pastor.

And clearly, neither does Blunt.

