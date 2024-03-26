Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: First Teaser of the Movie Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega

After 36 years, Beetlejuice is back! The film is expected to hit theaters on September 11 BeetlejuiceBeetlejuiceDirected by Tim Burton, unfolds in the first teaser, very quiet, which leads us to rediscover symbolic locations from the first opus. The video, which is over a minute long, focuses mainly on the women of the Dietz family, Delia (Catherine O’Hara), Lydia (Winona Ryder) and Astrid (Jenna Ortega), who will play a central role in the plot of this sequel.

As we learn from the official synopsis BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice, the Dietz family returns to Winter River after suffering a terrible tragedy. Still haunted by the memory of Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), Lydia finds her life turned upside down when her daughter Astrid, a rebellious teenager, accidentally opens a portal leading to the afterlife. With chaos spreading across both worlds, it’s only a matter of time before someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and this prankster monster returns to wreak havoc… as confirmed by the final images of the teaser featuring the famous monster. of a frightened Lydia.

On the casting of the film BeetlejuiceBeetlejuicewhose screenplay was written Alfred Gough, Miles Miller And Seth Graham SmithWe will find out too Justin Theroux (Mosquito Coast), Monica Bellucci (Matrix), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) and William Defoe (Poor creatures).