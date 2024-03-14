Kim Jong-un prepares for “real war” and tests new battle tanks

During a military exercise, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unveiled and piloted a “new type of battle tank,” KCNA reported Thursday. As the United States and South Korea continue their joint maneuvers, he stressed the “need to organize comprehensive exercises that simulate real warfare.”

Wearing a black leather jacket, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared during a military exercise in North Korea, driving a “new type of battle tank,” the official KCNA agency reported on Thursday, March 14.

According to images broadcast by KCNA, he oversaw military exercises and welcomed North Korean troops to salute.

After reviewing the tank crew, the leader “mounted a new type of battle tank, grabbed the control lever and drove the tank himself,” the state agency described.

Kim Jong-un said he was very satisfied with the tank’s “excellent strike power”. He also underlined the “importance of the role and responsibility of tankers in modern warfare” and stressed “the need to organize extensive exercises simulating actual warfare,” according to the same source.

A parallel test of joint maneuvers by Washington and Seoul

The North Korean drills came on the last day of annual spring military drills by Washington and Seoul, which doubled the number of troops participating this year compared to 2023, to better prepare them to respond to Pyongyang’s growing nuclear threat, they said. was .

Nuclear-armed North Korea has long condemned the drills, which it sees as a rehearsal for an invasion of its territory. Pyongyang has previously conducted weapons tests in response to such joint exercises.

Since the beginning of the year, Pyongyang has designated South Korea as its “main enemy”, closed down agencies dedicated to reunification and inter-Korean dialogue and threatened war for any violation of its territory “not even 0.001 millimetre”.

with AFP