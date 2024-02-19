Lebanon was hit in Ghaziyah by two simultaneous IDF attacks

Mahmoud Zayat / AFP Mahmoud Zayat / AFP Smoke in Ghaziyah, 30 km from the border with Israel, after an IDF attack on February 19, 2024.

International – large-scale attacks. The Israeli army targeted the area of ​​Ghaziyeh, next to the main city of Saida in southern Lebanon, in two simultaneous attacks, the National Information Agency (ANI, official) and a photographer from the National News Agency (ANI) reported on Monday, February 19. ‘AFP.

ANI reported that “ Israeli warplanes carry out several strikes in Ghaziyah », located about thirty kilometers from the Israeli border. An AFP photographer reported that at least two explosions occurred within seconds of each other in the city.

One of the strikes targeted a car, according to the agency, which added that an ambulance went to the scene, without further details. The second raid hit a warehouse located near the coastal highway that was billowing thick clouds of smoke.

Google Maps screen capture Google Maps screen capture Ghaziyeh in Lebanon

The attacks on Ghaziye are among the few deep bombardments Israel has carried out in four months, with most of the hostilities with its pro-Iranian enemy Hezbollah so far confined to border areas.

14 injured

According to ANI, the strike targeted a warehouse where tires and electric generators were manufactured, as well as the surrounding area of ​​the factory, causing “14 injured, mostly Syrian and Palestinian workers”. Two firefighters were also injured while trying to douse the fire, according to the same source.

In a statement, the Israeli army said its air force had carried out the attack “Two Hezbollah Weapons Warehouses Adjacent to Saida”.In response to “(…) launch of drones towards northern Israel”. The IDF said the drone was likely launched by an Islamist movement that daily announces attacks on Israeli military positions.

The Shiite party, which says it acts in support of the Islamist movement Hamas, did not immediately claim responsibility for the drone strike, following a war launched by Israel against its ally in Gaza.

