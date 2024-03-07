Trump ready to debate Biden ‘anywhere, anytime’

The two men, barring any major surprises, must face each other in the presidential election in November, a rematch of the 2020 election.

Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the US election, said on Wednesday that he is ready to debate with his Democratic rival, President Joe Biden. “Anytime Anywhere”. “It is important to our country that Biden and I discuss issues that are important to the United States and the American people.”The former president told his truth on social networks. “That’s why I call for debates to be held, anywhere, anytime”He assured.

After their landslide victories in their parties’ primaries, the two men should, barring any major surprises, face each other in the presidential election in November – a rematch of the 2020 election. But, according to polls, the duel between the 77-year-old former president and the 81-year-old incumbent hardly excites voters. To win, in a highly polarized country, Joe Biden, like Donald Trump, will have to both mobilize his base and attract as many independent voters as possible in a handful of undecided states. President Biden, struggling in the polls, will try to convince millions of Americans of his vision for the country during a major general policy speech to Congress on Thursday. A speech that Donald Trump promised “to improve” alive

Joe Biden and Donald Trump faced off during a series of debates in the fall of 2020. Former Vice-President Barack Obama, a Democrat, won the presidential election. But Donald Trump never conceded defeat, without evidence, the Democrats charged “theft” election