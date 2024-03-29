Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa… they all embrace the “mob wife” attitude.

At the antipodes of Quiet luxury or ‘clean girlDressed very sensibly in cardigans, pleated skirts and moccasin socks, a big trend has been going on since the beginning of the year. It’s none other than ‘Mob Wife’, which coincides with the series’ 25th anniversary. The Sopranos And the show begins Griselda On Netflix. It was enough to set the web on fire, creating a completely viral fashion advent in the process. Statistics don’t lie, on Tik Tok, the hashtag #MobWifeAesthetics has almost 160 million views, thus consecrating the “mafioso’s wife”, an attractive character with maximum aesthetics…

idea? Modeling the style of Elvira Hancock in ScarfaceIn Ginger McKenna casinoConnie Inn The Godfather Or Lorraine Bracco in Friedman… If this attitude is directly inspired by the appearance of these gangster women, then those-girls Quickly grasped the phenomenon, adopted all its codes. “mob wife“, i.e.: ultra-sexy slip dresses, oversized faux fur coats, abundant leather, leopard prints, XXL sunglasses and gold jewelry, as flashy as you like… Many seasoned fashionistas who prove that this trend is in vogue – Which can quickly become vulgar when poorly adopted – Goes perfectly when you choose the right pieces… A short overview of the best looks.

⋙ PHOTOS – Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner… the cutest star looks in “mob wife” fashion

The “mob wife” trend is also revealed on the catwalk

© Instagram

If this 90s trend is currently seen in street style on fashionable girls, we could also appreciate it on the catwalk during Fashion Week. Leopard prints at Dior, Rabanne and Alexander McQueen, faux fur coats at Saint Laurent, Schiaparelli, Balenciaga and Balmain, lace corsets, chunky black heeled boots or figure-hugging red dresses at Courages, Zimmermann and Victoria Beckham. .

Finally, the latest fashion shows have only confirmed this emerging trend. Not to mention Max Mara, Dolce & Gabbana, Alaa and apparently Versace, who also released the code of “mob wife”.

Discover the hottest looks of stars embracing the “mob wife” trend.

