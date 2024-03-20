A lovely gesture of the week for children in need

In great form lately, The Weeknd continues to make headlines. Today we learned that The Canadian artist stepped up with a very nice gesture for children in need.

The Toronto native will provide financial support to 1,000 students

However, he has not released an album since then Dawn FMUnveiled in early 2022, The week has been very active lately. On social networks, the thirty-three-year-old artist also recently teased his big comeback on the long-format. While we wait to learn more about Abel Makkonen Tesfaye’s next album, the Canadian singer finds himself at the heart of the news for his generosity. For many years now, association School on Wheels Thus providing financial, physical and psychological support to students in precarious situations in California.

In a message published on X, the group announces The Weeknd has made a financial commitment to help 1,000 students who are homeless. A brilliant approach on the artist’s part, which has been widely published on social networks.

At the end of 2023, The Weeknd made headlines Huge donation of $2.5 million in support of Palestine.