Culture News He is unknown! It’s hard to believe his transformation… The actor gained 10 kilograms of muscle to play in Dune 2.

There are a variety of actors and actresses in Hollywood who can physically alter themselves to fit a role. Christian Bale (The Dark Knight Trilogy directed by Christopher) made it a feature. In 2024, another actor replaced himself to play his role in Dune 2 by Denis Villeneuve.

2024, consecration to Austin Butler

Now 32, Austin Butler got his start early on the Disney Channel and Nickelodeon teams before landing roles on series, but also on Broadway. Quentin Tarantino first brought him to the limelight in 2019 in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood where he played the role of Tex Watson alongside Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio. however, His career really begins in 2022 with Elvis directed by Baz Luhrmann. His performance was rewarded with a 2023 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Film and an Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category.

2024 is definitely a year of holiness for Austin Butler. From the end of January, The American-born actor crosses the skies in the series Masters of the Air Produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks on behalf of Apple TV+. At the same time, he is taking over cinemas worldwide in Dune, another Denis Villeneuve feature in which he plays Baron Vladimir Harkonnen’s nephew… Fayed-Rautha Harkonnen.

Austin Butler as Fayed-Rautha Harkonen

To bring this role to the screen after its acquisition, Austin Butler has spared no expense in training and physical transformation. Milky skin, protruding dimples and a shaved head are just the tip of the iceberg. To look believable as a cold and ruthless killer, the actor enlisted the help of a famous sports coach named Duffy Graver. This ex-soldier trained Austin Butler hard, but adapted his schedule.

The objective was clear. After seeing several concept art representing the character of Feyd-Rautha Harkonen and speaking with the combat coordinator on Dune 2, Duffy Graver put together a program that allowed him to gain 25 pounds of muscle (or 11 kg). While continuing his acting career which takes him to the four corners of the world. Coach Austin Butler is full of praise without revealing too much in an interview with our colleagues. British GQ.

“I enjoyed coaching him,” Duffy Gaver said. Austin is very private, so I don’t want to show off, but he’s a very hardworking guy. Without this dedication, he would not be where he is. – Duffy engraving