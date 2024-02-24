Kanye West: “Vulture” Brings Big Money!

The two have already earned more than a million dollars.

His 11th album to reach the top of the US charts.

On February 9, Fans finally discovered a joint album between Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, “vulture”, after multiple twists and turns. And because the wait was good The project broke all records in terms of streaming and sales.

Billboard analyzed Figures of “Vulture 1”, The album was released independently by the distribution company Label Engine. And this is impressive. The project recorded 169 million streams in its first weekWhich is almost equivalent $892,000to which is added approx $148,000 in actual sales. And that number doesn’t even take into account global streaming and publishing. So the magazine estimates that the two have already earned more than a million dollars.

🚨 “VULTURES” BY KANYE WEST & TY DOLLA SIGN SELLS 148,000 COPIES IN FIRST WEEK! It’s #1 on Billboard… despite being independent 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ogULwFxYvm — WRLD (@wrld_mag) February 18, 2024

So “Vulture” became Kanye West’s eleventh album to grow up to A top American seller upon its release. for Ty Dolla $ign, on the other hand, is a great first. for you, She joins Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand with 11 No. 1 albumsalone Drake and Taylor Swift (13), Jay Z (14) and the The Beatles (19) Next to it.

Yeh responded to the news by releasing a brief statement: “It’s a glorious moment”. Physical versions of the album, on CD and vinyl, are expected to be released at a later date.