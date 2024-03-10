Actress Zendaya and Rapper Bad Bunny to Co-Chair Met Gala in May 2024

Both a celebrity parade and a social and philanthropic evening, the Metropolitan Museum Gala is a major source of funding for the Fashion Department of the New York Museum, The Costume Institute.

Latin rap Bad Bunny actress Zendaya and the Puerto Rican prince are among the co-chairs of the upcoming Metropolitan Museum Gala on May 6, a major social event in New York, where the museum was announced on February 15.

The two stars will form a quartet with singer and actress Jennifer Lopez as well as Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, famous for his role as Thor in the Marvel Universe films. As every year, he will accompany Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, the high priestess of events and fashion, to the steps of the Met, backing onto Central Park on 5th Avenue in Manhattan.

with his albums The Sin of Unvera t (2022) and Nadi sabe lo kwe wa a pasar manana (2023), Bad Bunny was the second most-listened-to artist in the world on the streaming platform Spotify, after Taylor Swift. Zendaya became a star for her role in the series, which aired on the Disney Channel Euphoria (HBO) About teenage life, between trauma, romantic relationships and addiction.

In its press release, the Metropolitan Museum asserts that “To date, and since Met administrator Anna Wintour took over as director, the gala has raised $223.5 million for the Costume Institute.

Dress code for the 2024 edition

Every year, the event takes place on the first Monday of May and coincides with the opening of the main exhibition costume institute, Dedicated to “Sleeping Beauties” From the museum, in other words these oldest or most fragile pieces of clothing or costume in its collection.

And the Met Gala’s dress code is another piece of information that will have eager fashionistas flocking to the museum steps on May 6 to catch a glimpse of the stars. That would be “The Garden of Time,” a novel by British science fiction writer J.G. Refers to Ballard’s short story of the same name, which is about the fleeting nature of beauty.

This dress code allows great designers to put their imagination at the service of the outfits worn by the stars, and climbing the Met’s steps is the occasion of a satirical extravagance every year, such as in 2021, when the star of reality TV star Kim Kardashian is completely naked, including her face. It arrived covered in black.